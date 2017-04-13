‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood’s Fiance Accused Of Cheating, Mistress Releases Texts Via Twitter

MTV may have just aired a Teen Mom OG spin-off starring Amber Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier, but it looks like there is trouble in paradise for the engaged twosome.

The pair’s relationship has always been a subject of contention amongst fans of the show. Firstly, Amber Portwood, 26, is 19 years her partner’s junior and is around the same age as his oldest, but estranged child. Baier had also previously faced rumors that he tried to contact fellow Teen Mom stars Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans via social media before becoming involved with Portwood.

Hi loves from Vegas again!! ???? No we didn't get married however we went to a wedding ???? always sending love ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Matt Baier has stated previously that he is so tired of the rumors surrounding himself and Amber Portwood that he has decided to write a tell-all book, to be released this June. The book will be entitled You Have No F**king Idea, and it will attempt to endear then Teen Mom OG audience to him. But if these new cheating allegations prove to be true, it definitely won’t help him win any upcoming popularity contests.

However, new allegations have surfaced from a mysterious Twitter account that has been inactive until rather recently, stating that Amber Portwood’s husband-to-be hasn’t actually been faithful to her during their engagement.

The Twitter account, from a user named KatieR0we, with the name “not katie for now,” put up a string of tweets in the past couple of days stating that Matt Baier cheated on Amber Portwood with the anonymous user’s friend. The user states that she does not intend to hurt Amber Portwood by creating this account, instead she wants to speak out for all of the women “hurt by Baier” and states that she includes Amber Portwood in this group.

The account spoke on their feelings for Amber Portwood, stating that they feel fondly for her despite their allegations of Baier’s extracurricular activities.

“2 b clear, I have no desire to hurt Amber. She’s a good girl. I’m sorry in advance for this but too many have gotten hurt – her included,” the anonymous user tweeted.

The person behind the account stated that they were gearing to release all of the information and has even released a few text messages that are supposedly between her friend and Baier. However, there is nothing to confirm this as the screenshot does not reveal the name of Amber Portwood’s fiancé, or any identifying information.

You've hurt enough ppl. Ur done with no consequences. Everything's verified & ready to go. Let's see what #BeingMatt means. #TeenMomOG #TMOG — not katie for now (@KatieR0we) April 9, 2017

Here you are. I have seen almost identical texts from 3 women. This is why the "he's changed" theme doesn't work. pic.twitter.com/QuNB6FlYgb — not katie for now (@KatieR0we) April 11, 2017

The user claims that at least three different women have sent her nearly identical texts, and that Matt Baier often uses the excuse that he has “changed” in order to lure women into developing relationships with him.

In Vegas with my babe???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Matt Baier and Amber Portwood have both thus far ignored the allegations publicly, so it is difficult to tell if there is a grain of truth to the story or not. The Twitter account began tweeting about Amber Portwood’s love’s alleged indiscretions before the Being Matt special aired on MTV. Matt Baier’s only tweet that could be construed as a response is the following.

A big shout out to my haters. Keep hating while I keep winning. Watch #BeingMatt before you judge what you don't know. Thanks. — Matt Baier (@mattbEPT) April 10, 2017

Nevertheless, Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are scheduled to get married on October 13, 2017. Thus far, they don’t seem to be perturbed by the rumors and even appeared on Fox News to promote both the Being Matt special and the new season of Teen Mom OG.

The anonymous source claims they will eventually reveal all about Matt Baier’s indiscretions exclusively to the gossip site, The Ashley, but thus far no story has been published.

The @KatieR0we twitter account has previously spent time tweeting about both the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast, so thus far it is anyone’s call as to whether she is telling the truth or simply trying to rile up drama. If she does have proof, it will be interesting to see if it does come out.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Stringer/Getty Images]