Sheila Abdus-Salaam, First Female Muslim Judge, Found Dead

The body of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found on the banks of the Hudson River in New York City this afternoon.

A witness who saw the boating floating in the river reportedly called 911 to alert the NYPD.

Shiela Abdus-Salaam is the first woman of the Muslim faith to serve as a judge in any court in U.S. history.

Abdus-Salaam was appointed as a state appeals court judge in 2013 by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. She was also the first African-American woman to serve on that state’s appellate bench, which is New York’s highest court.

The judge’s husband contacted authorities on Tuesday morning to file a missing person’s report.

“Abdus-Salaam, 65, was discovered floating fully clothed on the Manhattan side of the river just before 2 p.m., by the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 132nd St. — just a mile from her central Harlem home,” the New York Daily News reported.

According to the New York Post, there are no signs of foul play and that the judge’s tragic death may be the result of suicide.

Tributes to the judge, a graduate of Columbia Law School where she was ex-Attorney General Eric Holder’s classmate, are pouring in on social media and through the conventional news media. A former legal services attorney, she served as a judge on the state Supreme Court, which in New York is a lower court, for 20 years prior to the Cuomo appointment four years ago.

In a statement of condolence to her family, the governor praised Sheila Abdus-Salaam as a pioneer and a trailblazing jurist, the Daily Mail explained. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come. I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.”

