Tisha Taylor: Charlie Murphy Knew ‘In An Instant’ He’d Marry His Wife, But Was Never The Same After Her Death

Charlie Murphy and wife Tisha Taylor shared a love story that endured time and tragedy, a relationship that has come into new focus after the comedian’s tragic death.

Murphy’s death on Wednesday after a battle with leukemia has brought an outpouring of love and support to his family. It has also drawn attention back to Charlie’s late wife, who endured her own battle with cancer close to a decade ago.

Tisha’s 2009 death was a turning point in Charlie’s life, one that left him introspective but determined to move forward for the sake of their children.

Comedian Charlie Murphy, featured on "Chappelle's Show" and older brother of Eddie Murphy, has died at age 57. https://t.co/N3Yh8xURbs pic.twitter.com/F87xSVdj5L — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2017

Despite the pain of losing his wife so young, Charlie Murphy would still light up when talking about the the love they shared. In a 2011 interview with Esquire, Charlie said he knew instantly that Tisha was the one for him.

“For me, it was an instant. The first night I met Tisha was on a boat,” Charlie told the magazine. “She was having dinner with her friends. She didn’t know who I was, and I asked her to come with me. Her friends told her not to go. But she did. We drove straight to my brother’s house. My mother was there. My stepfather was there. Eddie was there. They were all in the kitchen. I walked in and said, ‘This is my future wife.’ ”

The two fell in love, and as Charlie said, it was perfect.

“We fit,” Charlie Murphy said. “I don’t believe that you can meet another person that fits just like that. She wasn’t even another person. She’s a mirror, you know what I mean. It was like that for twenty years.”

Eddie Murphy and his family mourn the loss of Charlie Murphy: https://t.co/fiWL3WYL4f pic.twitter.com/FglQlijGRh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 13, 2017

While meeting Tisha Taylor was one of the best moments of Charlie’s wife, the moment he found out his wife had cervical cancer was one of the lowest. In the Esquire interview, Charlie Murphy said he struggled to understand how his otherwise healthy wife could be struck by such a serious ailment.