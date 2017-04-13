‘Glitch’ Season 2 News: Filming Is Complete, But Fans Are Still Waiting On A Premiere Date Announcement

For fans of ABC TV’s, Glitch, that are desperate to find out information about Season 2, news has been scant. However, filming for Season 2 has just been completed, which means, a premiere date could be announced soon.

Glitch is an Australian program that originally aired on their ABC network. The series was a new take on the currently popular zombie genre, with a twist: the undead were not actually dead and didn’t actually crave human flesh. Instead, they rose from their graves and continued on with their lives like they had never died. These characters came from differing points in time and appeared unrelated to each other. Season 1 of Glitch ended with many unanswered questions in regard to these characters.

Netflix later picked it up and Glitch got a global airing. International viewers were immediately hooked and, since then, have been eagerly awaiting news on Season 2. So, here’s absolutely everything we know so far.

According to the official Facebook page for Glitch, filming — at least — has concluded for Season 2. It is unclear from the post below whether it is just filming that has wrapped, or if this also includes production. However, they did announce that Season 2 is “coming your way soon,” indicating a air date announcement could be made soon.

Australian fans can expect to see Season 2 of Glitch this year. However, it is unclear when international viewers will find out the fate of the characters who rose from the dead in Season 1 of Glitch. According to International Business Times, Season 2 of Glitch will likely air on Netflix, but no official announcement has been made by either the ABC or Netflix at this point in time. Initially, Season 1 of Glitch aired on ABC TV and ABC iView and was picked up later by Netflix, so, for international fans, this is likely what will happen with Season 2.

While there is no Season 2 release date yet for Glitch, there are, at least, some episode titles to pore over. No news has been released on the premiere episode of Glitch. However, Episode 2 is titled “Two Truths” and is written by Louise Fox. Episode 3 of Season 2 of Glitch is ominously titled “Ashes To Ashes” and is written by Giula Sandler.

Season 2 of Glitch will see three new cast members according to TV Tonight. Rob Collins (Cleverman, The Wrong Girl) will star as Phil. Alongside him, Luke Arnold (INXS: Never Tear Us Apart, Black Sails), and Pernilla August (Star Wars, Fanny & Alexander) will also join Season 2. There has been no news on the roles they will play, however.

According to International Business Times, Season 2 of Glitch will follow the same format as Season 1. The new season will consist of six episodes that run for approximately one hour each.

News on the direction in which Season 2 of Glitch will head has been kept under tight wraps. However, the show’s creator, Tony Ayres, released the following information about Season 2 via an ABC TV statement.

“We left our audience with so many questions at the end of the first series. Season 2 is our chance to answer some of these questions, whilst further exploring the confusing, messy and joyous miracle of being given a second chance at life.”

Glitch stars Patrick Brammall, Rodger Corser, Emma Booth, Emily Barclay, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andrew McFarlane, Daniela Farinacci, Sean Keenan, and Ned Dennehy. Glitch was created by Tony Ayres and Louise Fox.

Season 1 was filmed on location in Mt Alexander and Castlemaine, Australia. Glitch is a collaboration between ABC, Matchbox Pictures (which is a division of NBC Universal International Studios), and in association with Netflix’s original series.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of Glitch? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.

Season 1 of Glitch on is currently airing worldwide on Netflix.

[Featured Image by ABC TV]