Jinger Vuolo Wears Pants And the World Freaks Out, Duggar Fans Shocked To See New Photo

It looks like Jinger Vuolo has officially shocked the world. While Duggar fans are anxiously waiting for the reality star and her husband, Jeremy, to announce that they are expecting their first child, there is other news that may be even bigger than that. The newly married Counting On star has just been spotted wearing pants! That’s right, she is not wearing a dress and that has certainly sparked some interesting comments on social media.

Jinger’s older sister, Jessa Seewald, took to her Facebook page to post photos of a trip that she and members of her family took to Texas. In one of the snapshots, Jessa is seen holding baby Henry, along with sister Jana Duggar, family friend Sierra, and a couple of other girls who joined them. On the opposite end is Jinger Vuolo and she looks a little different than usual. Instead of the modest dress or skirt that she has been wearing her whole life, the Duggar daughter is seen in a pair of pants.

Oh yes we did. ???? pic.twitter.com/AZ0M1IYYsE — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) April 12, 2017

This photo has shocked fans, and while most of them are just fine with her wearing pants, some are truly speechless. They were certainly not expecting that at all. Jinger and Jeremy have only been married for five months, but it looks like she is setting her own standard when it comes to her clothing choices. It is just a different thing to see her in anything other than a dress.

Her two sisters, Jessa and Jana, are still holding onto their modest way of dressing. Most of the time they are seen wearing skirts and a nice top. Jessa has not changed anything since she got married to Ben Seewald. In fact, she was expected to teach other young girls on the importance of modest clothing in a speech she was to give. However, according to Hollywood Gossip, that may have already been canceled.

Jinger Vuolo is still all about modesty, but she is just showing it her own way now. Just last month, the 23-year-old reality star was seen donning a pair of shorts in a picture with Jeremy and a Duggar fan while they were out and about in Texas. People were chattering away about that and now it is official that she has stepped out on her own and choosing to do things her own way now that she is married.

Newlywed Jinger Duggar Vuolo smiles ear to ear meeting her nephew Henry – but is she ready for a baby of her own https://t.co/yYXNYnKeHl pic.twitter.com/chawNt9tUp — People Magazine (@people) March 30, 2017

It looks like the Duggar group went to Texas to visit with Jinger Vuolo and they made a stop at the Magnolia Market in Waco. This place is the business of HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines. Not only has this couple gained popularity with their show, Fixer Upper, but they are also known for their strong Christian faith. The Duggar family loves to visit and support businesses that have owners who have the same values as they do. This is just one of them that they support, and from the looks of it, they had a really great time there.

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Vuolo! Congrats to Jinger and Jeremy on their wedding ???????????? See a special message from the lovebirds on TLC.com/CountingOn #CountingOn ????: Photography by Britton/TLC A post shared by TLC (@tlc) on Nov 5, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

Of course, the other comments that were posted, besides the fact that Jinger was wearing pants, was that she could be hiding a baby bump. She was standing sideways and could possibly be hiding something, but only time will tell if she really is pregnant yet. Considering that she has gone against the Duggar grain and is choosing to be modest in pants, she and Jeremy Vuolo may just decide to wait a bit before having a baby. You just never know.

Jessa already has two boys now and Jill Dillard is pregnant with baby number two as well. Jinger could very well be joining them soon enough in maternity clothes. But for now, Mrs. Vuolo is keeping mum about a baby bump that fans seem to think they may see.

Jinger has always loved fashion and now her sense of style includes pants and shorts. Her new wardrobe has caused quite a stir among Duggar fans. Her family most likely respects her decision to change it up now that she is out on her own. As for the rest of the world, many of them are rejoicing to see her do things differently.

What do you think of Jinger Vuolo in pants instead of a dress or skirt? Is her new style modest enough?

[Featured Image by TLC/YouTube]