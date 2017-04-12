Phaedra Parks On Kim Zolciak’s Return: Is Former ‘RHOA’ Star Too Much For Parks?

Phaedra Parks is currently a single mother to two boys, as her estranged husband Apollo Nida is serving eight years behind bars. While some women would wait for their husbands, Phaedra decided to file for divorce. And it was the right decision, as Apollo was already looking for another life partner. And it sounds like he found it because he announced that he was engaged on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Despite being behind bars, Nida could still cause some trouble and make his estrange wife feel awkward.

According to a new Bravo report, Phaedra Parks is now revealing what it’s like to see her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars fight at Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party. For some of the women, the petty drama appears to be the main focus on their lives, while Parks is dealing with some heavier issues. But Parks went to the housewarming party to congratulate Sheree on finally finishing her home.

“I thought Sheree did a magnificent job on her home. I was with Sheree when she began building the chateau, so to see it come to fruition after such an uphill journey is exciting. I am very happy for her,” Phaedra Parks explains to Bravo after being asked about Sheree’s housewarming party, sharing that she loved the house and she really enjoyed the fact that Whitfield was finally done her home.

Many of the Real Housewives of Atlanta ladies had no idea that Kim Zolciak had been invited to the housewarming party. So when she showed up, the ladies felt awkward. Kandi Burruss thought it was odd that Kim completely ignored her as she walked into the home, and Kenya Moore immediately started throwing digs at Zolciak. As for Phaedra Parks, she didn’t have much to say, but she did enjoy seeing Kim again.

“I was not surprised to see Kim and Kenya arguing. No arguments ever surprise me anymore. We were there to celebrate Sheree’s new home. I am not sure why everyone feels so compelled to inspect and criticize other people’s homes. However, it was good to see and hear that Kim is still spunkier than ever,” Phaedra Parks explains to Bravo, revealing that Kim is not too much for her.

Of course, Parks is going through her own issues with Kandi Burruss. The two used to be good friends, but when Apollo went away to prison, Todd Tucker decided to stay in touch with him. They stored his assets and Parks felt that they were picking sides. Kandi claims that she wasn’t hiding Apollo’s assets from the FBI, even though they were investigating him. Phaedra Parks’ friendship with Kandi crumbled and the trust disappeared. And during Sheree’s party, Kandi actually issued an apology.

“I appreciated Kandi’s apology,” Phaedra Parks told Bravo, making her statement simple and precise.

It doesn’t sound like these two have a chance at a friendship anytime soon, especially while they are still on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Parks felt betrayed by Kandi, and Burruss felt a similar feeling by her former friend. It didn’t help when Parks thought that Kandi had invited Apollo’s new lady to her restaurant opening, even though she showed up completely on her own. As Nida’s new lady pointed out, she wanted to be there to represent Nida and congratulate Kandi and Todd on their accomplishments. It sounds like these two may never work out their issues, as they have such different viewpoints.

