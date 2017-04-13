WWE News: Bray Wyatt Extremely Frustrated With WWE Officials Over Recent Booking And Moving To ‘Raw’

Many people believe that WWE officials have been treating Bray Wyatt unfairly for a long time, but it’s come to light that Bray may be extremely upset with his position in the company. Wyatt has proven his worth over the past few years as an excellent performer inside the ring and on the microphone. He’s gained a following with WWE fans over time, and many fans feel that he hasn’t been booked properly as a top star in WWE.

Bray Wyatt was the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 33, but he lost the championship to Randy Orton on the grandest stage of them all. The WWE Universe was thrilled to see him win the WWE Title for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, his title reign only lasted for roughly a month before the decision was made to put the title on Orton. Many fans would describe Wyatt as a transitional champion right now.

At WWE Payback, Wyatt will receive his rematch with Orton for the WWE Championship. Their match will be a “House of Horrors” match, which will remain a mystery until the PPV in a few weeks. Shockingly, WWE officials also moved him to Raw from SmackDown during this week’s “Superstar Shakeup.” Apparently, the recent booking and changes that have happened to Wyatt are causing some serious frustration backstage.

It has been reported that Bray Wyatt moving to Raw from SmackDown was actually a last-minute decision by WWE officials. There were rumors all week about AJ Styles moving to Raw, but the decision was made to keep him on SmackDown. As a result, the powers that be decided for Wyatt to switch brands instead. Bray moving to Raw frustrated him because there were huge upcoming plans in place for him on SmackDown.

Apparently, WWE officials couldn’t make up their minds about the result of the WWE Title match between Orton and Wyatt at WrestleMania. At different times, there were plans for both men to walk out of Orlando with the title, but the final decision was made to have the title change. After WrestleMania, Bray was under the impression his feud with Orton would continue for most of the summer, but those plans are now kaput.

All of this has frustrated Bray Wyatt because he’s being consistently told one thing by WWE officials, but the opposite ends up happening to him. He’s told that he will be leaving WrestleMania 33 with the WWE Title, but he drops the Championship to Orton. He’s under the impression that he’ll remain on SmackDown Live, then WWE officials move him to Raw at the drop of a hat. It’s understandable why Bray Wyatt is frustrated.

WWE officials are always trying to balance the craziness of storylines on WWE television, especially on The Road to WrestleMania. The “Superstar Shakeup” happening immediately after the grandest stage of them all was also a radical way to make some major changes after the biggest show of the year. The card is always subject to change, but Wyatt’s frustration has come from so much changing for him in a short span of time.

Moving forward, the WWE Universe is expecting Bray Wyatt to feud with Finn Balor on Raw. Balor’s recent injury could cause some issues for their upcoming rivalry, but WWE officials do have strong plans in place for Wyatt as a member of the Raw roster. He’s being featured on WWE’s flagship show as a top heel, which means the powers that be have a lot of faith in his abilities. Over the next few months, WWE will most likely reward Bray Wyatt for undergoing all of these issues, and the future remains bright for The Eater of Worlds.

