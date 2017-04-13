Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’: 3 Crazy Fan Theories That Might Not Be So Crazy, And One That Is

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, based on the popular novel by Jay Asher, has become an overnight success. It is unclear yet as to whether the series will be a standalone program or if it could potentially be renewed for another season. Regardless, it hasn’t stopped fans discussing some pretty interesting theories about the show. Here’s four of the best — and strangest — theories out there.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all the episodes and would like to avoid spoilers.

13 Reasons Why has been a huge success for Netflix. In fact, in the week after the show aired, over 3.5 million tweets were recorded about the show according to Refinery29. This is based on information from Fizziology, a research firm that collects data across social media platforms. Prior to that, the most tweeted about show on Nexflix on garnered only 1.3 million tweets (for Chasing Cameron), making 13 Reasons Why Netflix’s most tweeted about new release program. Among all those tweets were some pretty interesting theories about the show. Let’s have a look at some of the more interesting 13 Reasons Why fan theories.

There was more than one suicide attempt after Hannah’s. At the end of 13 Reasons Why, fans saw someone being taken by ambulance. They were in a critical condition and, in the final episode, it was announced that Alex (Miles Heizer) was fighting for his life in hospital after attempting suicide. Some fans speculate that while Alex may have tried to kill himself, there might have been another person who did as well. Considering the dark place Justin (Brandon Flynn) was in by the end of the series, some fans suggest it was him seen in the back of the ambulance. As E!Online points out, there is a moment in the ambulance scene where it looks like the victim has brown hair. Justin also had access to a gun.

Alex didn’t kill himself, it was actually attempted murder. It seems fans just don’t want to face the fact Alex might die in 13 Reasons Why. This fan theory sees Tyler (Devin Druid), with his secret cache of guns, shoot Alex and frame it so it looks like suicide. If this is the case, and Alex survives, along with Netflix confirming a second season for 13 Reasons Why, this would make a very interesting plot twist in regard to these two characters. Some fans dispute this theory as Tyler was seen looking at images he had photographed of the students identified on Hannah’s (Katherine Langford) tapes. It has been assumed, considering how many weapons Tyler has amassed, he could be about to go on a shooting rampage at the school. More specifically, he could be targeting those mentioned on Hannah’s tapes as he is shown looking at the images of these students. At the end of the scene, however, he removes the image of Alex and scenes prior to that indicate Tyler may have been removing this image because he didn’t feel the need to kill Alex anymore. However, Seventeen points out this might actually be confirmation of the theory, as Tyler might be killing the characters in order of which image he removes.

Tony is not real. Tony (Christian Navarro) is a strange character in 13 Reasons Why. He dresses like he is straight out of the movie, Grease, drives an old car, and is partial to tapes over music files. It’s like he is a character from another era. He is also entrusted as the guardian of Hannah’s tapes, even though, over the course of the series, he does not seem particularly involved in Hannah’s circle of friends. In fact, he barely gets a mention at all on Hannah’s tapes. This has led to speculation that Tony is a ghost or a guardian angel sent to make sure Hannah’s tapes get viewed by everyone involved. Tony also manages to show up in a flash at all the right moments, which adds weight to this theory.

Grey’s Anatomy and 13 Reasons Why are connected. This theory is one of the stranger ones and probably can be considered a coincidence rather than an actual theory. E!Online describes the theory below.

“Clay (Dylan Minnette) guest starred in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2007 as a kid who needed new ears … which he would then eventually need in order to listen to the tapes of the daughter of Mrs. Baker (Kate Walsh), who was then going by the name of Addison Montgomery.”

Do you have any other theories about 13 Reasons Why that are not mentioned here?

The official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why is below.

“Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker—his classmate and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier. On tape, Hannah explains that there are thirteen reasons why she decided to end her life. Will Clay be one of them? If he listens, he’ll find out how he made the list. Through Hannah and Clay’s dual narratives, 13 Reasons Why weaves an intricate and heart wrenching story of teenage life that will deeply affect viewers.”

13 Reasons Why is currently streaming on Netflix.

For those who may be affected by the content of 13 Reasons Why, worldwide help can be found via this website.

