Danielle Stislicki Update: Missing Michigan Woman Inspiration Behind Free Self-Defense Classes For Women

Missing Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki vanished over four months ago and very little is known about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Nevertheless, police have announced they are certain that Danielle was the victim of a crime, which has made her the inspiration for a number of self-defense courses tailored just for women.

Two of these courses, scheduled to take place at the end of April, filled up not long after they were announced and promoted on the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page, so another is slated to take place in June.

It appears that Renee Knowlton is organizing this event, as she has the others, and she noted the following about the course in a Facebook post.

“Inspired by Danielle Stislicki this course will help keep our communities safer and educate women in those communities how to better protect themselves…”

The course is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will take place at Canton Karate located at 44254 Warren Road, Canton, Michigan.

Police have remained tight-lipped about Danielle’s case, but what is known is that only weeks after she vanished, law enforcement searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence that are now were being tested, according to Click on Detroit. Despite this, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,070, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,070.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

