Scheana Shay Divorce: ‘Pump Rules’ Reveals Advice That Ended Her Marriage

Scheana Shay has worked for Lisa Vanderpump for several years, as she started at Villa Blanca and eventually moved over to SUR restaurant. And Lisa knows that Scheana has gone through quite a bit over the past couple of years. Fans first met Shay when she started filming Vanderpump Rules, which included a heated discussion with Brandi Glanville. At the time, Lisa and Brandi were friends, even though Glanville knew that Scheana was the other woman in her marriage at one point. But now that Scheana herself has been married, she knows how Brandi must have felt when her marriage crumbled.

According to a new Bravo report, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she got some advice from Lisa Vanderpump that ultimately influenced her to end her marriage and move on. Like Lisa, Scheana got married because she wanted to get married once and she wanted the relationship to last forever. However, Shay learned that her husband Mike had been dealing with drugs again and when she gave him the chance to come clean, he lied to her. Now, she’s revealing that she appreciates Vanderpump’s advice when it comes to her life.

“Obviously, I have my mother, and she’s amazing. I speak to her 17 times a day, and she gives me great advice. But I like to hear Lisa’s point-of-view as well, because she’s less emotionally involved in our relationship. I mean, my mom and Shay spent a lot of time together. So her perspective on it is slightly different than Lisa’s. I feel like Lisa is someone who comes at it more from an unbiased standpoint, and she’s insanely smart and has been in a happy marriage for, what, 30-something years,” Scheana Shay explains to Bravo, revealing that she really values Lisa’s marital advice as they had been together for over 30 years.

Shay and Mike were married for about two years and the marriage wasn’t always easy. For a while, Mike was struggling with pills and he couldn’t stop taking them. Scheana Shay was there for him and she helped him get sober. They appeared to be happy for a while, but then she noticed that he started slipping again. While she may not have anyone to talk to in regards to her co-stars, she does feel thankful to have Lisa by her side.

“It was just really nice to be able to have that support system as well as someone like my parents who had a successful marriage for a long time. And she just always knows the right things to say,” Scheana Shay explains to Bravo, revealing that the one piece of advice that changed everything for her was actually a comment that Vanderpump made on Vanderpump Rules.

“The one thing that really stuck with me was she said, ‘You’re young enough to start over,'” Shay revealed, according to Bravo, adding that she felt that he was already a part of her life, sharing, “It was hard to understand at the time. I’m like, ‘No, but you don’t understand. I can’t picture my life without him.’ But once he wasn’t in it, I was like, ‘OK, I’m now able to picture a life without him and possibly with someone else.'”

Shay has moved on with a new boyfriend, and she tells Mike about him on the next reunion special, which airs next Monday. He seems to be devastated about the new relationship, but he was the one who lied to his wife and essentially ended the marriage.

What do you think of Scheana Shay’s comments about Lisa Vanderpump? Are you surprised that Lisa told her that she was young enough to move on and start over?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]