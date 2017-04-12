Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Ready To Marry Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian says she is ready to marry her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed that if her NBA baller boyfriend proposed to her tomorrow, she would accept the proposal.

According to E! Online, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be more serious than fans realized. The 32-year-old recently told Evening Standard Magazine that she has no immediate plans to marry Thompson, 26, but that she has never felt this way about anyone else.

Kardashian says she’s “never been in this type of love” before and that if the Cleveland Cavaliers center proposed tomorrow she “would” say “yes.” Khloe went on to add that she wants a family and that she and Tristan have talked about having children. Khloe Kardashian says that Tristan Thompson, who became a father back in December, would be an “impeccable father.”

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloe revealed, adding that she “definitely” wants to become a mother like her older sisters. “I definitely want to be a mom, but I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

However, some Cleveland Cavaliers fans may not be happy about Khloe and Tristan’s budding romance. According to 247 Sports, some Cavs fans have taken to their social media accounts begging Tristan to dump Khloe before the NBA playoffs in order to escape the Kardashian curse.

As many fans know, the Kardashian curse is a rumored hex on all athletes who dare date a Kardashian woman. Some of the alleged victims of the “curse” include Reggie Bush, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, and James Harden, who have all suffered career lows during and after dating a Kardashian. However, Tristan has continued to perform well during the season, even though his team has suffered many ups and down while on the road in hopes of repeating their championship. However, it seems that Khloe isn’t letting fan comments stop her. She and her sisters Kim and Kourtney were spotted in Cleveland at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this week.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also opened up about her sister Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery back in October. Khloe, who says she’s very protective of her family members, says she gets angry when people blame Kim for the terrible incident, adding that “nobody deserves” to go through a terrifying situation like that.

“I get really angry when people blame her for her robbery—I think that is the most irresponsible accusation. I don’t care how little or how much you have, nobody deserves to be violated and robbed and assaulted and traumatized. I got very frustrated with that and [the suggestion that] ‘Oh, this was scripted’ or ‘We planned it.’ What is wrong with human beings?”

As many Kardashian fans know, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint and tied up in her hotel room during a trip to Paris for Fashion Week. The reality TV star and mother of two had millions of dollars worth of jewelry stolen, including the diamond engagement ring given to her by her husband, Kanye West. Kim recently opened up about the ordeal during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, revealing that she thought the robbers were going to rape and kill her. Later, Kim’s sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian helped her through the pain.

What are your thoughts on the latest Khloe Kardashian news? Do you think she and Tristan Thompson will end up walking down the aisle?

