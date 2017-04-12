‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival: Lauren Graham‬ And ‪Alexis Bledel‬‬ May Not Be On Board After All

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was everything fans were hoping for, when talk of a series revival began, bringing back familiar faces and introducing a few new ones. The new addition to the original CW series, which moved to Netflix with this revival, was well received and executives over at Netflix have already suggested bringing Gilmore Girls back for another season. While the bosses may be happy with the way things went, it seems the series stars, Lauren Graham‬ And ‪Alexis Bledel‬‬, have a different take on how, or if, the series should proceed.

Lauren Graham‬ and ‪Alexis Bledel‬‬ on the Possibility of a New Gilmore Girls Season

Following the success of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix head Ted Sarandos eagerly suggested there would be another season forthcoming and, as Entertainment Weekly reports, he said talks were already proceeding to that end. It now seems Sarandos may have been premature in his announcement that Netflix was in talks to move forward with a second installment of the revived Gilmore Girls series.

While the studio may be in talks with series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the series stars, Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, seem to be have taken aback by this news. The two actresses, who play Lorelai Gilmore and Rory Gilmore, have said that nothing is in the works to their knowledge.

Lauren Graham, who plays Lorelai, feels that everything that could be done with Gilmore Girls has been done, so, for her, it’s all about the material. She doesn’t want to create more episodes just to keep the show rolling.

“If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day… Now it’s become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing,” Graham said.

“I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn’t want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome.”

Ms. Bledel echoed her Gilmore Girls co-star’s sentiments, stressing that continuing the series would all come down to the story. Alexis says she would only consider more episodes if writers can come up with something compelling and new.

Gilmore Girls Stars Dish On The Season Finale

E! News reports that Ms. Graham and Ms. Bledel spoke further about the season finale of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life at a recent event and shared that they were just as disappointed in those final four words as the fans. It wasn’t so much that the episode was a letdown, but, as Lauren explained, the line spoken by Rory (Bledel) to reveal her pregnancy left fans wanting. It created a cliffhanger for a series that may or may not get a renewal.

Alexis agrees with her co-star but adds that she felt unsatisfied for other reasons. The Gilmore Girls actress felt her character had been through too much already to leave off with so many questions still unresolved.

“I told Amy [Sherman-Palladino] I wanted Rory to end on a high note after all her hard work,” says Bledel. “I wanted her to succeed…so it was a hard thing for me to digest.”

Alexis Bledel’s remarks on Rory’s ending leads back to the question of another season for the show, something which seems to be more attractive to Netflix executives than for the Gilmore Girls stars. In the end, it will all be up to the showrunners and writers. If the team can come up with a dynamic new story arc and excite both Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel about returning, there may yet be one more season of Gilmore Girls to come.

[Featured Image by Netflix]