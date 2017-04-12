WWE News: WWE Wants To Know Which Former Tag Team Champion The Fans Want To Return

At WrestleMania 33, the Hardy Boyz not only returned to WWE after a long absence, but they also ended up winning the Raw Tag Team Championship. For longtime wrestling fans, that whole situation was one of the only true WrestleMania moments at the pay-per-view (PPV). As WWE continues to bring about small touches of nostalgia, the company now wants to know which former tag team champion should make a comeback next.

For those who have watched WWE’s product over the last couple of weeks, they may have noticed a little bit of a different feel to things. The Hardys returned. Kurt Angle is back. The product itself seems to be pushing the boundaries of the PG rating that so many fans saw during the Attitude Era.

The company has to realize that fans have been a bit more excited than usual as of late and that could be why WWE is testing out other possibilities. Now, they have a poll on the official website that ask fans — which former Tag Team Champion would you most like to see return?

Over the last few years, a number of big-time superstars and tag team returns have taken place in WWE, but most of them weren’t for long periods of time. Some had a bit of success while others were simply there to put over newer superstars and give them a good push forward.

Here are the options presented by WWE for their poll of which former Tag Team Champion should return:

The Dudley Boyz

The New Age Outlaws

Santino Marella & Vladimir Kozlov

Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas (Team Angle)

Batista & Rey Mysterio

La Resistance

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Batista and Rey Mysterio are leading the fan vote and it is not even close. They are out front with 37 percent while The World’s Greatest Tag Team aka Team Angle is in second place with 26 percent. The Dudley Boyz have taken the third spot with 18 percent.

The Dudley Boyz had a recent return to WWE back in August of 2015 and they stayed with the company for about a year before ending that run. They went back on the independent scene for a while before D-Von Dudley announced his retirement from wrestling in December.

In 2013, the New Age Outlaws returned and actually won the WWE Tag Team Titles from Goldust and Stardust at the Royal Rumble in 2014. They appeared randomly throughout the rest of the year and even into 2015, but it is doubtful they will ever make another return.

Some of the other tag teams seem like sure shots that they will never come back, but Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas really isn’t that out of the question. Two weeks ago, Kurt Angle returned to WWE as the general manager of Monday Night Raw and there has been talk of Benjamin coming back to the company since last summer.

WWE even announced Benjamin’s return to SmackDown Live last year, but an injury ended up delaying that indefinitely. As of the end of March, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Benjamin had been medically cleared to return to the ring after suffering a serious shoulder injury, but there has been no word on him actually heading to WWE.

After 9 of the hardest months of my life, I’m happy to announce I have been OFFICIALLY CLEARED to return to action. Effective Immediately! — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) March 30, 2017

Charlie Haas did announce his retirement back in 2013, but he has performed in matches here and there since that time. If given the right deal, it could be enough to bring him back for one more run as the World’s Greatest Tag Team.

The return of the Hardy Boyz is one that was rather expected as it had been rumored for weeks and all signs pointed to it. Still, when the fans heard their music at WrestleMania 33 and saw them back in WWE, it was an incredible moment which was made even bigger when they won the titles. WWE appears to realize that some nostalgia moments from days gone by is what the fans love and bringing back one of those former tag team champions wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

