After years of reportedly dating on the low, are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally ready to go public?

According to a new report, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, who have been spotted together just a handful of times in recent years, are allegedly ready to publicly confirm their relationship.

Katie Holmes apparently “used to be super worried about public attention,” but now, as a source explained to Us Weekly, she’s said to be preparing to take a huge step with the actor.

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that [Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx] are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” a source close to Katie Holmes explained to the magazine, according to a report by Hollywood Life on April 12.

According to the magazine’s insider, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx allegedly had their secret relationship “down to a science.” However, years into their rumored romance, Katie Holmes has reportedly grown tired of hiding and wants to showcase her relationship with Foxx.

“[Katie Holmes] is tired of playing the hiding game,” the source explained.

Hollywood Life went on to reveal that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were seen enjoying a quiet date night in New York City on April 3. Before that, they reportedly flew to Miami together in a private jet to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Katie Holmes also spent time with Jamie Foxx in December of last year as they rang in her birthday with a trip to Mexico. Meanwhile, the Us Weekly source suggested things could soon change for the alleged couple, who has been romantically linked since 2013.

“They’re going to go out to dinner more and are talking about a trip to Europe,” the insider said of the actors.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were first linked in summer 2013 after they attended a charity event in The Hamptons, where they were reportedly seen dancing with one another.

Us Weekly‘s latest report follows another report which also suggested that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx could soon go public with their rumored romance.

“[Katie Holmes] and Jamie are finally getting to a place in their relationship where they are feeling free and proud of their love. They have been secretly dating for years and until recently have kept their passion for each other behind closed doors,” a source previously revealed to Hollywood Life.

Although it is hard to say why Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx would be keeping their relationship away from the private eye of the public, the insider claimed Foxx didn’t want to disrespect Holmes’ former husband, Tom Cruise, with whom she shares one child.

“Jamie has always felt that out of respect to [Katie Holmes]’s ex Tom Cruise it is better to keep his close relationship with Katie quiet. Jamie and Tom are good friends and Jamie never wanted to do anything to interfere with the possible opportunity of them working together again in the future. But Katie and Jamie have been together for so many years, they are slowly bringing their relationship out in public and are OK with their not-so-secret romance,” the insider added.

As fans may recall, Jamie Foxx starred alongside Tom Cruise in 2004’s Collateral.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise began dating in early 2005 and became engaged later that year. Then, after welcoming daughter Suri in April 2006, Holmes and Cruise got married on November 18, 2006. Six years later, Katie Holmes filed for divorce and as of now, she has custody of Suri.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]