Rita Ora Is Motivated By Jennifer Lopez And Kate Beckinsale

Rita Ora has been compared to Jennifer Lopez. The two singers have strikingly similar looks. They both make news for their vast careers and high-profile relationships. Rita is gracing the cover of Shape magazine’s May 2017 issue. In an accompanying interview, she admitted she was inspired by Jennifer Lopez as well as Kate Beckinsale.

Ora is just like us. She even finds it hard to get motivated for the gym. The 26-year-old singer told Shape magazine who she’s inspired by, reports Hollywood Life.

“Sometimes it’s hard. I don’t wake up and run to the gym,” Rita said. “When I need to motivate myself to work out, I look at pictures of women like Jennifer Lopez and Kate Beckinsale. They look incredible! If they can look like that, I have no excuse.”

Oh My Gloss! Oil Tint has landed people!! I am completely in love ❤️❤❤❤❤❤❤Go check it out!???????? #ohmygloss #rimmellondonuk #livethelondonlook #edgeyourlook #rimmellondonus A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

The Inquisitr previously reported that Rita Ora could become the next Jennifer Lopez. The actresses both got their start in the music industry. Jennifer and Rita have also made headlines for their high-profile relationships. Both ladies made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live (on separate nights) where they were asked about their famous ex-boyfriends.

In the past few months, J.Lo has been linked to ex-husband Marc Anthony, rapper Drake, and Alex Rodriguez. As for Ora, she’s been linked to Calvin Harris, Justin Bieber, and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Don't forget to get the New issue of @shape thank you to the whole team!! @pgobrien and @arthurbelebeau ???????????????? A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

The Fifty Shades actress is finally embracing her curves. On the cover, she rocks a black bomber jacket with black and nude underwear. Inside the issue, Rita wears a wide variety of colorful bodysuits as she works the pole (in heels). She told the magazine that she’s not into hardcore workouts. She likes to take it slow at the gym.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio.”

Ora used to have body image issues. But now, the singer is proud of her “curvy” figure. She said that it’s something she’s learned to embrace over the years. Ora says she enjoys her body since it’s curvy.

“I have thighs. I’m a size 28 in jeans,” she said. “And that’s an average, normal size. I’m proud that I’m normal.”

The “Poison” singer learned to accept her body when she preferred being strong over being skinny.

“I’m not going to lie and say I was completely happy with my body before,” she said. “I didn’t start working out to get skinnier — I started working out to feel better. And I think it’s important for women to know that. Don’t be obsessed with being thin. You just have to be fit, healthy, and strong.”

Here's a little sneak peek of my new Shape cover story!! Thank you @shape it was so much fun!! And @pgobrien for having me and having one of the funniest interviews ever! Shot by the darling @arthurbelebeau ❤️❤️ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The interview starts off by saying her new single dropped. It’s been rumored by Idolator that Rita’s new single could come out this month. The British pop star has been working hard in the recording studio on the follow-up to her 2012 debut, Ora. She told Billboard that she’s been inspired by the London music scene.

“I’ve worked with some incredible people,” she said. “I wrote everything on this record, it’s all live music, obviously mixed with some great beats. It’s all about melody and my love for soul and harmonies. It’s the first time I’ve ever been proud of my music.”

What are your thoughts on Ora's Shape interview and accompanying photo shoot? Do you think she's as curvy as the "Booty" singer? Do you think she could become the next J.Lo?

