WWE Rumors: Is Undertaker Really Retired? Latest Odds For Undertaker In Match Next Year Could Give Clues

Is the Undertaker officially retired? The answer to that question is being debated by WWE fans across the world on a daily basis. While the retirement of the Undertaker is not necessarily official, the only thing fans do know for sure is that the last Undertaker sighting was at WrestleMania 33 on April 2.

According to Bleacher Report, following the Undertaker’s loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, Taker took off his hat, trench coat, and gloves, leaving all three in the center of the ring — a symbolic gesture often associated with a wrestler retiring. But does that mean he is really done for good, or was it just the beginning of a possible new story line that WWE fans just don’t know about yet?

While WWE fans are coming to grips that the Undertaker has officially left the building for the final time, not everyone is buying into the Undertaker walking into the sunset just yet, including his former manager Bruce Prichard. The Sun indicates that Prichard believes that the Undertaker isn’t through with wrestling yet; in fact he believes that the Undertaker will fight again.

“Now he [The Undertaker] would argue with me on that and say, ‘No, that’s it.’ Prichard said. But you never say never in this business. “And The Undertaker and that character will live on forever and I think that he could still go out and have a match.” “It may not be what it was 25 years ago, but by God, he’ll go out and the people will be behind him just as much as they were.”

Prichard may not be alone with his theory that the Undertaker will return to the ring as Las Vegas odds makers haven’t discarded the Undertaker from future events as of yet.

With early odds already posted for the 2018 Royal Rumble, fans may be surprised to see that the Undertaker is listed as one of the possible top favorites at 20/1.

With over 90-plus possible entrants for next year’s Royal Rumble already listed on the odds board, sports book Paddy Power has the Undertaker listed as the number 17 overall favorite to win. While that may not mean much to many folks who don’t look at the odds for WWE matches, it is interesting that one of the biggest sports books in the world would still have the Undertaker on the board. Could that be a sign that the Undertaker really isn’t done with his stellar WWE career? It could be. Paddy Power is always on the cutting edge of all sports odds and having the Undertaker still listed on the board has more than a few WWE fans raising an eyebrow.

The early overall favorite for Royal Rumble 2018 is Roman Reigns at 2/1. What better way to bring the Undertaker back than to have him shock the world at the Royal Rumble next January, and get a bit of revenge on Reigns? For an event that has so many participants, those odds are a bit shocking, especially knowing how the WWE has a great tendency to surprise fans every now and again with an underdog grabbing a big win!

Behind Reigns is Finn Balor at 4/1, Seth Rollins at 6/1, and a two-way tie for fifth place between John Cena and AJ Styles at 8/1 odds.

The Undertaker is one of the most intriguing characters to ever hit the squared circle of the WWE in its glorious history, so it is no surprise that numerous rumors are surfacing about his future. The 25-year-plus veteran of the WWE, Taker has seen firsthand how a wrestler can become an iconic figure over time, which he definitely has. Even though he has been more of a a part-time performer over the last few years, he still draws some major attention when he enters the ring.

Do you believe that the Undertaker is really done wrestling in the WWE, or will he rise from the dead once again?

