‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Marie Tells All About Her Final Moments With Mike Shay

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay came face to face during the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion and during a new interview, the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress opened up about what happened prior to the taping.

“We hadn’t spoken for about a month-and-a-half before [the reunion], and it wasn’t an amicable last conversation we had,” Scheana Marie recalled during an April 12 interview with The Daily Dish.

According to Scheana Marie, she responded to a message shared by Stassi Schroeder prior to filming the reunion special that angered Mike Shay. Although she didn’t reveal what it was, the message she was responding to was likely Schroeder’s comment about Scheana Marie financially supporting Shay during their marriage. Months ago, Scheana Marie quoted the tweet and tons fans how she was such a giving person.

“I just wasn’t in a good place at the time, and I just didn’t care. And I felt like, ‘Well, you hurt me, and now I’m gonna hurt you.’ Sometimes I operate that way, and it’s not a good quality of mine, but I was very hurt,” Scheana Marie said. “So [Shay] saw that and had screenshot it and sent it to me and basically said, ‘Eff you. Don’t ever contact me again.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ I responded and just said, ‘Thank you for hurting me as much as you possibly could. And best of luck to you. I hope you get help. I know everything.'”

During Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Scheana Marie chose to end her marriage after being told that her husband had relapsed after months of sobriety. As fans saw during Season 4, Scheana Marie and Mike Shay nearly called it quits just after getting married due to his heavy boozing and use of prescription drugs. However, after Mike Shay kicked his habit, he and Scheana Marie seemed to get to a better place ahead of Season 5.

Mike Shay also seemed to be doing better professionally during Season 5 and Scheana Marie often spoke of his long nights at the studio. Then, during the finale episode, after tension between them became evident, Scheana Marie informed her then-husband that she was done with their marriage. As she revealed, she gave Shay one final chance to come clean about his alleged relapse but he did not say he had used. He also denied he was anything but sober in an Instagram post to his fans and followers in November of last year.

Scheana Marie continued on to The Daily Dish, admitting that while she did get some enjoyment out of the comedic antics of Jax Taylor and James Kennedy during filming, she dreaded the moment she would be reunited with Shay.

“I had a full-blown panic attack. I was like, I need a shot or I need something. I was just freaking out, and I didn’t think I was going to be so emotional. But it was just everything coming back at once, and it was really difficult,” she said. “And then I see him and he’s sitting right in front of me, and he looked so different. Like, his shoulders were really buff and he had his ears pierced and his hair was different. I was just like, ‘Who are you?'”

Looking back, Scheana Marie said the taping brought some closure to her marriage.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, don’t miss the third installment of the 3-part Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special, which airs next Monday night, April 17, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

