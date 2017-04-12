Rihanna And Drake Reunited — But It’s Not What You Think

Rihanna and Drake reunited once again. The former couple was spotted at the same place at the same time, and it was as awkward as some would think. Drake and Rihanna had an awkward run-in at a child’s birthday party. It was documented by a fellow partygoer on Instagram Stories, which immediately went viral on Twitter.

Gavin Morris shared the video, reports Heat World. He since made his Instagram page private. He couldn’t handle the reaction since both videos went viral. One of the videos shows Drake and Rihanna hanging out at a ball pit with children around. It’s certainly unconventional for both of the stars.

Rihanna got drake like this? ???????????? how much further did he wanna zip up his hoodie yo ???????? pic.twitter.com/qfFkOycwJX — ????KingLite ???? (@MrLite_OnDecc) April 11, 2017

Rihanna is seen talking to her friend Megan Ford. She also takes some time to play with the kids and help them into the ball pit. Drake stays away from both the children and his famous ex. He also attempts to accidentally strangle himself with his hoodie.

The other video shows Drake walking into and noticing Rihanna talking to her friend. Rihanna is the one who’s seen wearing the camouflage blanket. Once the “Hotline Bling” rapper notices she’s there, he stops in his tracks and leaves. RiRi notices Drake afterward and then talks to her friend.

That awkward moment when you and your ex show up to the same party #rihanna #drake A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

The two briefly dated last July. They were seen going out on a series of dates. They even got matching tattoos and there was also that time when Drake professed his love for Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, reports Us Weekly. Rih looked quite embarrassed when the rapper presented her with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award with an emotional speech.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry. Ladies and gentlemen, the recipient of the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award for 2016: Rihanna.”

Watch Drake’s speech for Rihanna in the video below.

But, like most celebrity couples, their love didn’t last for long. Rih and Drake ended their relationship in August, reports E! Online.

“Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment,” an inside source said. “They are not exclusive anymore. They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.”

“Anything can change between them though, for better or worse,” the source continued. “They are still in each other’s lives.”

After they split, Drake was spotted with India Love and Jennifer Lopez. He was seen attending the singer’s Las Vegas residency. The two also looked quite cozy on their respective Instagram accounts. But, the two ended their short-lived relationship in February due to their hectic schedules. Drake was on a world tour while J.Lo continued her Las Vegas residency and filming Shades of Blue.

Although another source told E! News that the two were also still “in each other’s lives” after their split. It looks like they were over for good once Lopez was spotted spending lots of time with Alex Rodriguez.

There were also rumors that Drake was dating Taylor Swift. That all started when the singer showed up to his 30th birthday party back in October. Then there were the photos and rumors of the two supposedly getting cozy at the party. The rumors continued to swirl when Drake and Swift were reportedly having secret dates and making music together in the recording studio.

It’s not sure when Rihanna moved on from Drake. The singer has since been focused on all aspects of her career. She just received Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year award earlier this year. Rih has also appeared on Bates Motel.

