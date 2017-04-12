Erika Jayne’s Son Will Never Be Seen On ‘DWTS’ — Or ‘RHOBH’

Erika Jayne never even considered bringing up her son and her past struggles as a single mom on Dancing With the Stars.

During a new interview, Erika Jayne, who is also currently starring on the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, opened up about why her son, Tommy Zizzo, hasn’t been a topic of discussion on the ABC dancing competition.

“It’s my choice to reveal certain parts of my life and keep others very private. That is something between my family and myself,” Erika Jayne explained to FOX 411 on April 11.

Erika Jayne also confirmed that Zizzo would not be seen in the audience at Dancing With the Stars during any point in the series’ 24th season. “No, he will not,” she explained. “That’s between us.”

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Although Erika Jayne’s adult son will not be attending an episode of Dancing With the Stars, the reality star and pop singer insisted that Zizzo has been supportive of her time on the series and noted that he watches the show.

“He’s like my biggest cheerleader but he will not be attending [Dancing With the Stars],” she said.

Erika Jayne was cast on Dancing With the Stars in March and paired with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. As fans of the show may recall, Savchenko danced with Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, during an earlier season of the show. Series star Lisa Rinna has also appeared on Dancing With the Stars, as have several other Real Housewives, including Nene Leakes and Kim Fields, both of whom previously starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As for who may follow in Erika Jayne’s dancing footsteps, Teresa Giudice has been rumored to be in talks to join the show for the past few years.

A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Erika Jayne’s son will also not be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. That said, the singer, who has appeared on the past couple of seasons of the Bravo reality show, isn’t surprised by the many questions she receives about Zizzo.

“It’s not weird [that people are interested in him],” she told The Daily Dish. “I’m sure that they’re curious because the only thing that they see is this thing. But I am a mother. My son does live with me. He is a police officer and he will remain off camera.”

Although Erika Jayne is currently married to attorney Tom Girardi, she doesn’t mind having her son living at home. In fact, she’s quite happy to have his company during her husband’s frequent business trips.

“You know, Tom’s very busy and travels all the time. I travel all the time, and my son is super busy. So it’s nice,” Erika Jayne explained. “We have a really big house, so it’s nice to have him there. And it’s nice; listen let me be very honest I worry about my boy as I’m sure everyone whose family member is in law enforcement or in the military [is], OK? It’s nice to hear him come home. It’s nice to hear him come off duty and I can see his car in the driveway or I hear him walk up the steps. To me, I sleep a little better at night just knowing that I know where he is.”

To see more of Erika Jayne, tune into Dancing With the Stars Season 24 on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Nicole Weingart/Bravo]