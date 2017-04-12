Is Tax March The Next American Revolution? Citizens Push Donald Trump To Come Clean Or Risk Impeachment

The board is set, the pieces are moving. The countdown for the next American revolution is fast approaching. On April 15, hundreds of thousands of Americans will march across the country, demanding President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

“The Tax March sets the record straight,” said Wendy Garcia, Group Leader, Indivisible Surprise, a grassroots citizens organization.

“Donald Trump is repeatedly asserting that no one really wants to see his tax returns. He uses the issue to perpetuate his war on media by insisting they are the ones that push the issue,” added Garcia.

“Hundreds of thousands of Americans taking the day to respond with a unified voice sets to affirm the wishes of the people. We do want to see Donald Trump’s tax returns,” she said, reiterating that Trump should attempt to make some amends with honest transparency.

“The tax returns would be a good start. He needs to also stop treating the American people as if we are his live studio audience,” asserted Wendy.

According to a recent press release issued by Tax March, nearly three in four Americans — including a majority of Republicans — believe Trump must release his returns.

“It is time for Trump to start listening to voters in both parties, disclose his tax returns in accordance with tradition and the best interest of the American people, and come clean about any potential conflicts of interest. Donald Trump is the first president in more than 40 years to refuse to release his tax returns — a decision that deprives the American people of important information they need to evaluate their president’s interests, motivations, and possible conflicts,” said Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

In an interview with Denverite, Samantha Montgomery, one of the organizers of the Tax March in Denver, said, “I do think that this march, specifically, will revitalize that anger in the conversation about transparency in the government, where Trump is getting his money, where it’s going to, and just what exactly is happening in our own nation.”

Trump’s business holdings and conflicts of interests, if not made transparent, might result in his impeachment, says John Bonifaz, President of Free Speech For People.

“The President is using the office of the presidency as a profit-making enterprise at the public’s expense. This marks an unprecedented level of corruption of the presidency which is far worse than the Watergate scandal. It is a massive abuse of the public trust for which the President must be held accountable via the impeachment process,” explained Bonifaz.

When Trump was inaugurated President of the United States on January 20, 2017, he swore an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

“But from day 1, he has been in violation of the Constitution, specifically the Foreign and Domestic Emoluments Clauses. By not fully divesting and separating himself from his business holdings, President Trump was on a collision course with the Constitution starting on Inauguration Day. No one is above the law, no matter how powerful he or she may be,” he said, adding that Congress must start an impeachment investigation of President Trump right away.

“A groundswell for impeachment is underway at the grassroots. In districts around the country, House members will face escalating calls from constituents who believe that the president must not be above the supreme law of the land. This historic movement is just getting started,” said Norman Solomon, co-founder and coordinator of RootsAction.org.

The Tax March rally will commence outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The protesters will march past the IRS Building and the Trump International Hotel — one of Trump’s biggest conflicts of interest. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Rep. Maxine Waters of California, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, faith leaders, and government transparency advocates will address the rally.

Simultaneously, tens of thousands of Americans will also gather in more than 120 communities across the country, urging Trump to release his tax returns and come clean with the American people about his business dealings, financial entanglements, and conflicts of interest.

The following groups will join Tax March on April 15: #AllOfUs, American Family Voices, Avaaz, the Center for American Progress Action Fund, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Color of Change, Communications Workers of America, Courage Campaign, Democracy Spring, Economic Opportunity Institute, Every Voice, Fix Democracy First!, Food & Water Watch, Free Speech for People, Generation Progress, Media Matters For America, National Education Association, Resource Generation, Social Security Works, Sunlight Foundation, Take On Wall Street, UniteWomen.org, and Women’s International League for Peace, and Freedom U.S.

