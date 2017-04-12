WWE Rumors: Are Dean Ambrose And Renee Young Married? ‘Talking Smack’ Host Spills Beans In New Tweet

New reports suggest that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are, in fact, married. This comes after several keen-eyed viewers noticed both members of the popular WWE power couple wearing rings — Ambrose during his appearances on this week’s Monday Night RAW, and Young on Tuesday’s episode of Talking Smack.

It’s been a well-known fact that for the past few years, Ambrose and Young have been dating behind the scenes. The reigning Intercontinental Champion and the Talking Smack host/Total Divas star, both 31-years-old, had tried to keep things quiet at first, but both Dean and Renee eventually confirmed their relationship in separate interviews. But a report from Cageside Seats detailed the sightings that got the WWE Universe talking over the past few days and asking the big questions — are Dean Ambrose and Renee Young married, and if so, when did it happen?

According to Cageside Seats, it was first observed that there was “something different” about Ambrose’s left hand when he appeared on Monday Night RAW to interrupt a segment where The Miz and Maryse were impersonating John Cena and Nikki Bella, who had memorably gotten engaged at WrestleMania 33. This was to herald their trade from SmackDown Live to RAW as part of WWE’s “Superstar Shake-Up,” but fans had noticed that Ambrose was wearing what looked to be a wedding ring.

Did Dean Ambrose & Rene Young Ge Married? Ambrose Looked To Me Wearing A Wedding Ring Tonight On #RAW pic.twitter.com/dfb9nh0Kkp — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) April 11, 2017

@velenatweets Is that what I think I see?!?! An engagement ring on Renee Young? pic.twitter.com/JYCSQWcDv2 — Nick (@MegaNickster007) April 12, 2017

The night after, Young appeared on Talking Smack, where she had recent Dolph Ziggler and SmackDown Live acquisition Kevin Owens as her guests. Fans had also noticed that she too may have been wearing a wedding ring, but the big giveaway came when Ziggler and Owens alluded at the possibility that Dean Ambrose and Renee Young quietly got married. Ziggler even had some interesting comments for Renee as he “heeled it up” in character, telling Young that he had personally asked SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan to “get rid of Ambrose” and send him to RAW.

Not to be left out, United States Champion Owens had this to say to Young as he made yet another hint at the change in her relationship status with Ambrose.

“By the way, congratulations. You know why I’m saying congratulations.”

Marriage is nice. Thanks for all the love ☺️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 12, 2017

Random screenshots of people freaking out on tumblr about Renee Young and Dean Ambrose getting married are giving me life today. — Will Pruett (@wilpruett) April 12, 2017

With the WWE Universe doing some detective work and checking to see if Dean Ambrose and Renee Young did get married, Young decided to break the silence in a tweet early this morning, saying that “marriage is nice” and thanking her fans “for the love.” Nowhere did she outright say that she and Dean are married, but wrestling media is widely reporting that the two did tie the knot, though it’s still not sure when and where they got married, assuming Young was indeed confirming what fans have been suspecting.

While John Cena chose the highest of high-profile routes – proposing to Nikki Bella after the couple defeated The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 – to get engaged to his longtime girlfriend, it would seem that Ambrose and Young have conversely taken a low-profile approach, not just to their apparent marriage but also to their relationship in general.

Citing a previous interview with Channel Guide Mag, Wrestling Inc. wrote that Dean and Renee started dating about six months after the latter had joined WWE in 2012. Yet it was only in the ongoing sixth season of Total Divas that the couple’s relationship was truly confirmed by WWE, with The Miz also “outing” their relationship on the December 20, 2016 episode of SmackDown Live.

As for possible reasons why Dean Ambrose and Renee Young’s marriage was such a no-fanfare affair, Cageside Seats wrote that it may be due to the abuse the couple has gotten from certain fans. In an interview with Vegas Seven last month, Dean and Renee admitted to getting stalked and receiving death threats, with Ambrose in particular suggesting that a lot of the stalking comes from younger female fans, and Young quipping that there are “a lot of anti-Renee Young pages” on the internet.

“Without going into too much detail, I’ve been stalked on the phone and my home and hotels, to the point where it’s a little Single White Female scary, though I’m pretty sure I’m not gonna get beaten up and kidnapped by a 15-year-old girl,” Ambrose told Vegas Seven.

At the moment, there’s still no word whether Dean Ambrose and Renee Young’s marriage ceremony will be covered in a future episode of Total Divas.

[Featured Image by WWE]