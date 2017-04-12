Tamra Judge Allegedly Cashing In On Rumors Regarding Eddie Judge’s Sexuality

Tamra Judge is getting a lot of publicity for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the season just began filming. It is clear there is a cast division, and she is on the opposite side against Vicki Gunvalson. Rumors have been circulating about her marriage to Eddie Judge for years. Tamra plays it off like it is no big deal, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

There has been plenty of talk about Tamra and Eddie Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Last season, there was a huge brawl in Ireland over Vicki Gunvalson telling Kelly Dodd the rumors about Tamra’s husband. Eddie has been the target of several rumors that have questioned his sexuality. Judge has been persistently denying her husband is into men, but it appears that may change during Season 12. According to All About the Tea, Tamra Judge will be playing the victim this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. An inside source revealed that Judge had a psychic come over and asked him about whether or not Eddie Judge could be into men. The scene has reportedly been filmed already and will show Tamra questioning her marriage.

He Makes me melt ❤️❤️ (photo by @chrisbentley ) A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Apr 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

As these rumors persist, Tamra Judge has also found herself the target of cheating rumors. Allegations have surfaced that she was having an affair with a famous boy-band member. Nothing has been revealed as true, but some of the clues had fans wondering whether or not she was actually stepping out on her husband. The boy-band member in question is Jeff Timmons, and Tamra is reportedly friends with his wife, Amanda. While it is possible she could be cheating on Eddie Judge, the idea that it is with Timmons is highly unlikely. This rumor has been circulating for weeks, with no new information being revealed.

The drama for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is at an all-time high right now. Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are on opposite sides, and filming is much more difficult now. Things between the former best friends have deteriorated rapidly since Brooks Ayers faked cancer during Season 10. Since then, it has been rocky between Judge and Gunvalson, and it was amplified last season with the addition of Kelly Dodd. Because of the massive fight among the cast, former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi has gotten involved. She jumped in on Twitter last year to defend Dodd against Judge and Shannon Beador. Lizzie Rovsek also joined in on the fun, but she isn’t going to be seen like Rossi will be during Season 12.

Happy birthday @shannonbeador ❤️ A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

With all of the allegations coming out during the filming of Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge is getting a lot of publicity. There hasn’t been any comments made from her or Eddie Judge on the rumors of infidelity on either side. Judge has sworn up and down that she is happy in her marriage and that her husband is not interested in men. Her former best friend, Ricky Santana seems to think otherwise. He has reportedly made claims in front of Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi about Eddie that would shock viewers. One of the conversations was allegedly caught on tape while filming The Real Housewives of Orange County for Gunvalson’s birthday. Whether it will air or not remains to be seen, but the fact that he is present among the ladies who dislike her the most does ring a little shady. As of now, there is no premiere date available for the new season, but it is already shaping up to be interesting thanks to Tamra Judge and the rumors that follow her.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]