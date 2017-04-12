8-Year-Old Boy Learns How To Drive On YouTube, Drives To McDonald’s To Get 4-Year-Old Sister A Cheeseburger

There are those times that you get a food craving and you’re willing to do anything in order to satisfy that craving. Many times, those kinds of food obsessions come with certain items that are no good for you, but you still have to have it. A 4-year-old girl in Ohio recently had a craving for a cheeseburger and a member of her family decided to help her with it, and it was her 8-year-old brother who drove her to McDonald’s.

Now, the 8-year-old boy from Ohio also wanted a cheeseburger and that is when he took it upon himself to figure out how to get one. Fox News reported that it was then that the young boy decided to get on YouTube and search for videos on how to drive a car.

He said that it was quite simple after watching the videos and he figured that there was enough knowledge in him to make it to McDonald’s. The amazing thing isn’t that he decided to do this, but it is that he ended up making it there safely.

The 8-year-old boy brought his 4-year-old sister with him and they got into his father’s van to head for McDonald’s. WCPO reported that the children did all of this while their parents were sleeping in the home and they just wanted to go get a cheeseburger.

Witnesses actually saw the children in the van and noticed that he wasn’t doing too bad behind the wheel of the vehicle. Their statements to police say the boy had no problems with operating the vehicle and even obeyed all of the traffic laws.

Believe it or not, the boy was able to stay within the posted speed limit and he even stopped for all traffic lights and signs. The child was able to wait for traffic to pass and even make a left-hand turn. It appears as if the YouTube videos were quite informative and taught him every single thing he needed to know.

Upon arriving at McDonald’s, the children didn’t go inside. They thought it would be a lot easier to go through the drive-thru and pull up to the window. This is when they ended up being busted.

After pulling up to the drive-thru window at McDonald’s and ordering his cheeseburger, the employees realized something was wrong. They contacted the police in East Palestine, Ohio and let them know what was going on as far as they actually knew.

According to WFMJ, a responding patrolman said the children tried to pay with the money from their piggy bank, and the McDonald’s employees believed it was a joke.

“The workers thought that the parents were in the back, but obviously they weren’t.”

The children were brought into the restaurant and given some food to enjoy while waiting for the police to arrive. Their grandparents were also contacted and the kids finished off their food while waiting to be picked up.

Officers in the East Palestine Police Department decided not to file any charges against the parents and allowed the children to leave with their grandparents. No injuries were reported at all.

Police came to the conclusion that it wasn’t necessary to file charges against the parents as they didn’t even know what their children were doing. While it was quite a dangerous situation with their 8-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter driving to McDonald’s, it is quite amazing. The fact that the children made it to their location safe and sound simply incredible, and they were happy to get their cheeseburgers while waiting.

