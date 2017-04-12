Bachelor Nick Viall Opens Up About Vanessa Grimaldi, Says They Aren’t Planning A Televised Wedding

The Bachelor Nick Viall and his… whatever their relationship is… Vanessa Grimaldi are keeping things simple and taking things slowly, as they both try to get to know each other and make plans for a possible future together, Fox News is reporting.

The eyes of Bachelor Nation have been on Nick and Vanessa ever since they wrapped up Season 21 of The Bachelor earlier this year. At the time, it looked like the happy couple weren’t so happy – their appearance on a post-season wrap-up show was described by fans as “awkward,” to put it mildly.

Not long afterwards, as the Daily Mail reported at the time, paparazzi spotted the happy couple looking not so happy during a routine outing in Hollywood. Dressed in workout gear, the two were seen walking down the street not touching each other. Nick had his headphones in his ears and his arms folded, while Vanessa bore a serious expression on her face.

Once the pair noticed they were on camera, however, they both perked right up. They suddenly found their smiles and started laughing with one another.

However, the couple continue to insist that they’re doing OK, although they freely admit that their relationship, which was born out of a reality TV series, has and will to continue to have, its complications. Not to put too fine a point on it, but they barely know each other, and Nick was “dating” several other women while he was getting to know Vanessa. Similarly, Nick is from the Chicago area, while Vanessa is from Canada, so their choice of where to live is going to be an issue as well.

Nowadays, the couple are living in L.A., as Nick’s commitment to Dancing With The Stars keeps him in the City of Angels for work. And though the days of outrages dates link bungee jumping or scuba diving are long gone, the couple enjoys spending time together, doing simpler things, says Nick.

“When we have some down time, we both enjoy cooking so we kind of like to just cook dinner and watch a movie or Netflix. She’s a very good cook [and] I’m not too bad myself.”

On the rare occasions when they do get out, their dates are low-key.

“We’ll walk to get coffee. No one walks here [in L.A.], which is weird ’cause I’m from Chicago and I walk everywhere! It’s 75 degrees out, I think I’m gonna walk. That’s like a normal thing. Vanessa and I are sharing this experience together… she’s been so supportive.”

Earlier this week, the celebrity rumor mill concluded that Nick and Vanessa had broken up for good, as reported by The Inquisitr. However, if Nick and Vanessa have broken up, that appears to be news to Nick, who was on Extra‘s Facebook Live segment with Mario Lopez on Tuesday, talking about their upcoming wedding.

As Us Weekly reports, wedding bells do appear to be ringing – at some point in the future – for Nick and Vanessa, although there’s no firm timetable in place.

“Vanessa and I are just focused on our relationship — when we decide it’s time for us to take that next step, we’re just going to plan a wedding.”

And if they do eventually decide to tie the knot, it remains to be seen whether or not the wedding will be a televised event. Doubtless the producers of The Bachelor would like to see that happen, Nick says he’s not focused on that.

“…if the show wants us, great, and if not … We’re not really focused on whether it’s going to be televised or not.”

Do you believe that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will eventually get married?

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Republic Records]