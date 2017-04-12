‘Chappelle’s Show’ Icon Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 Following Leukemia Bout [Breaking]

Comedian Charlie Murphy, the equally-hilarious brother of funny man Eddie Murphy and a featured player on all three seasons of Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show, is now dead.

The 57-year-old entertainer reportedly lost his life in a New York hospital following a bout with leukemia, so claims TMZ, with his manager confirming the sad news sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

“His manager says he’d been going through chemo [before his passing],” the TMZ report states.

Gaining notoriety in the 80s and early 90s as a stand-up comedian and a close companion of Eddie’s, Charlie went on to have his own landmark-making career as an actor with major appearances on Saturday Night Live, Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues and Harlem Nights, the 1989 blacksploitation-nodded comedy that was headed by his movie star brother and fellow legendary comedian, Redd Foxx.

Additionally, his memorable gravely tone also allowed him to gain fame as a successful voice actor on The Boondocks, where he portrayed Ed Wuncler III, the Caucasian nephew of the mayor of the fictional city of Woodcrest, Ed Wuncler Sr. (played by Ed Asner), and the Cartoon Network’s Black Dynamite, for two episodes in 2012 and 2014.

Quite arguably, however, Murphy’s biggest fame-making moment came by way of a Season 2 episode of the now-defunct Chappelle’s Show, when he farcically recalled a number of interactions with late R&B star Rick James in a spoof of E!’s True Hollywood Stories, aptly entitled Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories, which saw Chappelle portraying a younger version the late “Super Freak” star (James also appeared to share his side of the “story”) and Charlie playing himself.

Charlie was last romantically attached to Tisha Martin Murphy, his wife from 1997 to 2009, before she succumbed to cancer, and leaves behind two children. This report will be updated as more details become available.

