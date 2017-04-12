Who Is Bethenny Frankel Dating? ‘RHONY’ Sparks Backlash During Vacation

Bethenny Frankel’s love life has been a hot topic in recent weeks due to the return of The Real Housewives of New York City. However, as she nears the one-year anniversary of her divorce from Jason Hoppy, a recent online controversy has taken center stage for the reality star and Skinnygirl mogul.

According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel faced backlash earlier this week after she proclaimed on social media that she would be swimming with dolphins and proceeded to chronicle the event with fans.

“How is everyone? We’re going to swim with the dolphins today! Yay!” Bethenny Frankel wrote on her Instagram story, as revealed by People Magazine on April 10. “See those dolphins out there?”

Bethenny Frankel embarked on a tropical vacation in the Caribbean around the time of the Real Housewives of New York City premiere earlier this month.

After sharing the post, Bethenny Frankel was bombarded by comments from fans who didn’t appreciate her support of animals in captivity.

“I love you [Bethenny Frankel], but you should really educate yourself on the realities of these ‘swim with the dolphins programs,'” one commenter wrote. “These are incredible smart animals that do not belong in captivity.”

“You rock but you should know better. Watch the [documentary] on dolphin capture. You’re so smart. Can’t believe you would give your [money] to this terrible program for these poor babies,” another added.

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the newly single star recently confirmed that she is not currently using a dating app in hopes of landing a new man following her split from Dennis Shields months ago.

“I didn’t start doing dating apps. I have been fairly successful on my own,” Bethenny Frankel said during an interview with People Magazine last week. “I thought about it, but I haven’t actually done it because I wouldn’t have the time.”

For now, Bethenny Frankel is enjoying the single life.

“I never really lived the single life before, and I am enjoying it,” she said. “I have different things that I want now than I did 10 years ago and I don’t have any boxes to check …. I can check all the boxes for myself. I very much have my own life, my own money, my own daughter and my own career.”

Bethenny Frankel’s divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized last summer after a whopping 4-year dispute. As fans will recall, Bethenny Frankel and her now-ex-husband tied the knot in 2010 and parted ways after just 2 years of marriage and one child, Bryn Casey Hoppy. Then, in the years that followed, the continued to feud over the custody of their daughter — and Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl earnings.

As she continues to navigate life after divorce, Bethenny Frankel has said that she is no longer open to the idea of getting married again and during her interview with People Magazine, she made it clear that her thoughts on marriage aren’t what they once were.

“To be honest, I’m older, I am in my forties and I don’t know … I can’t see myself getting married again,” Bethenny Frankel explained. “I don’t really believe in traditional relationships in the same way as I used to.”

Currently, Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy are sharing custody of their young daughter and on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel has frequently opened up about her struggles with being away from Bryn.

