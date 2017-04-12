‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Will Meredith Survive Another Plane Crash?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers are in, and it looks like Meredith Grey’s life is in possible danger yet again. On the upcoming episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith and Riggs will be involved in an “in-air flight” emergency. From the promos, it looks like the plane is about to crash. Does this mean Meredith’s life is going to be in danger by a second plane accident?

It’s likely that she will survive on Grey’s Anatomy given that actress Ellen Pompeo recently wrapped the final episode of the season, but it sure looks like a scary episode. The episode, which is titled “In the Air Tonight,” is said to be the episode where Nathan “Riggs” and Meredith will finally have to confront their feelings for each other.

As Grey’s Anatomy fans are aware, Meredith has been dodging talking about her feelings for Riggs. Viewers know she enjoys spending time with him, but she’s put off dating him because her sister Maggie needs her help in coping with her mother’s death.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that Meredith won’t be able to run away from Riggs thanks to being stuck on the plane with him. She may even come to the realization that she has deeper feelings for him once her fate is put into question when the plane hits some seriously scary turbulence. So are these two going to make it official yet?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo didn’t sound too convinced about Meredith making the big leap into a romance with Riggs. Fans have seen her struggle to overcome the death of her husband, Derek, and saw her flirt with the idea of being with other men since his passing, but Riggs is the first person she really can’t avoid, which may make it harder for her to run away, seeing as he works at Grey Sloane Memorial. Pompeo explained that she may not be ready to move on just yet.

As for additional Grey’s Anatomy spoilers, creator Shonda Rhimes hints that the season finale can have a huge cliffhanger. Right now, there’s a fan theory going around that the hospital catches on fire, and that some lives may be in danger. It’s not a crazy idea seeing as this Seattle hospital is disaster prone.

While Rhimes wouldn’t confirm or deny the fan theory, she did tease that the finale is going to be “on fire,” which definitely confirms Grey’s Anatomy fans’ worries.

Rhimes spoke to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “Debbie Allen and I like to say that the episode is on fire. That’s the only way we’re going to describe it. It’s a pretty exciting episode that’s very on fire.”

Actress and director Debbie Allen said of the hot season finale, “I can only tease that it’s going to be hot for real; it’s on fire. We had night shoots and we were up all night for a couple of weeks, but boy it was great. I was so excited every day.”

According to Grey’s Anatomy spoilers that the hospital is on fire, Allen didn’t reveal the specifics on the episode but she did caution fans that they do have to worry.

“Be worried, because it’s that kind of night. It’s going to be that kind of a ride. I think season 14 is going to be spectacular. We’re planting some seeds that you won’t see coming, but you will be waiting to see how it’s all going to play out.”

