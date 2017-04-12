Why Kate Middleton’s Style Is Getting Pretty Pricey These Days

Kate Middleton is reported to have her most expensive fashion year yet. The Duchess of Cambridge was known for her affordable and fashionable looks. According to Yahoo, Kate has already spent over $71K on her wardrobe this year.

The Daily Mail Online calculated the cost of Kate Middleton’s wardrobe, thus far. The year 2017 will become her most expensive style year yet. It’s a stark contrast from the few years of her marriage where she was seen wearing affordable styles that fans could get their hands on. That’s because Middleton has been getting dressed by a lot of high fashion designers lately.

She has reportedly spent thousands on luxury designs from Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Erdem, and Catherine Walker. Last year, Kate’s estimated wardrobe was around $214,000, but that included some of the pieces she wore in the past.

Everybody wants to know what Kate Middleton is wearing for sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding. The big day is less than a month away. Pippa will walk down the aisle at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield to marry James Matthews, reports the Telegraph. There has been speculation as to who will design Pippa’s dress and what Kate will wear at the wedding.

Pippa stole the show at the 2011 wedding of Kate and Prince William. She wore an Alexander McQueen maid of honor dress that showed off her bum. As for Kate, she will only give a reading at the service. The Duchess is likely to attract attention no matter what she’s wearing. She could wear a recycled look, an affordable look, or a special design from one of her favorite luxury designers.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has amassed a circle of favoured designers to whom she often turns for bespoke pieces for special occasions- think Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker, Alice Temperley and Emilia Wickstead. Although Pippa’s wedding is a private family occasion, that’s not to say that Kate might not want something special for the day,” says the Telegraph.

Alternatively, she could try something new on for size. There’s a reason why Middleton’s sense of style is headline grabbing lately. According to a Newsweek story published in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge has an effect on people and it “may be worth £1 billion to the U.K. fashion industry.” What’s also helped make her style go viral is social media.

Kate Urbanska from Berkshire, England, has replicated the Duchess’s style on her Instagram account, reports Refinery29.

“I love Kate Middleton and her style – her look is so modest, timeless, and so different compared to other celebrities nowadays,” she was quoted saying by The Daily Mail.

The best thing is that the replicated looks are a fraction of the price. Urbanska says she looks through eBay and uses a tailor to re-create some of Middleton’s iconic looks.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m on the bus or waiting in line for something, whenever I have a spare moment, I’m always checking out the different sites.”

She’s just that good. Middleton was spotted out in an L.K. Bennett Addison dress that retailed for several hundred dollars. Urbanska got hers for under $200. The Daily Mail also reported that she had a tailor recreate Middleton’s $4,000 Naeem Khan dress for less than $40. As Middleston’s style continues to increase in price, Urbanska shows fans how to get these looks for less.

Completely in love with this dress and @lkbennettlondon fern shoes!! #replikate #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton this dress is not painted! ???????????? #duchessstyle #copykate A post shared by GreatRepliKate (@greatreplikate) on May 18, 2016 at 3:53am PDT

“And her designer clothes are such good quality that she is able to wear them time and time again. Kate does don a lot of expensive clothes. But by being selective and tenacious, anyone can recreate The Duchess’ closet without breaking the bank!” she added “Rather than going for high-street replicas, I like to buy the exact high-end outfit the princess wore so I’m always looking for bargains. I check Ebay and online auctions daily so I can get the exact pieces Kate Middleton has worn without the hefty price tag.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Chin/Getty Images]