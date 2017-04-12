Chris Brown Feels Betrayed By Quavo Dating Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown is rumored to be furious that Quavo is dating ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and feels betrayed by his former pal.

According to TMZ, the “Loyal” singer is reported to be “livid” over the new coupling and feeling as if the Migos rapper has stabbed him in the back.

Word is Brown went out of his way to promote Migos’ recent album well before it proved to be a smashing success. Back in March, in a Billboard magazine article about the group, Brown gushed, “Y’all my real friends and brothers. I bought your album three times. I spent my own money and s***. I’m proud of you n***as. I would never hate on you n***as.”

That was then and this is now, after word leaked that Quavo and Tran having been spending time together for a while now.

“Quavo is a fan of Chris’ music and would love to have a drink with him to talk about things if Chris is that upset about him dating his ex,” said a source. “He is not scared of Chris at all. Quavo is not afraid of anyone and would fight for his new girl. He has respect for Chris, but won’t back down from dating Karrueche.”

The two were first romantically linked earlier this month after being spotted leaving his concert together.

Brown is now reported to be convinced that his ex’s recent attempts to serve him with a restraining order was all part of her plan to go public with her relationship with Quavo with him completely out of the picture.

Brown hasn’t made that easy, initially having his law firm refuse to accept service of the paperwork. A hearing is now scheduled on the matter for April 19.

Tran’s lawyers have also indicated they have tried to serve him with the help of law enforcement, but those efforts were also rebuffed. Her camp is now said to have hired a private firm to track Brown done.

“Generally, high profile people accept service through their attorneys,” Tran’s lawyer Michelle Trigger told The New York Daily News. “I would not use the word stonewalled. Honestly, service issues are not unusual.”

A temporary restraining order now remains in place prohibiting Brown from going anywhere near his ex. The order was instituted after Karrueche publicly claimed Brown once punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down stairs during their relationship.

She also claimed Brown threatened to kill her.

“Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me,” she claimed. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.'”

Brown and Tran dated on and off four years ending in 20i5. They ended their relationship after it became public news that Brown fathered a child with model Nia Guzman while he and Tran were still a couple.

For a while he appeared intent on the two reconciling, but after encountering her stubborn resistance Brown and others in his camp publicly took the position that his ex would have never been famous without having dated him and insinuating that she was still capitalizing off his name.

“Miss Tran is truly looking to get this matter handled in the most expeditious way possible,” Tran’s other lawyer Patrick Blood told the The News.

More recently, Brown has been romantically linked to model Vanessa Vargas, who was recently seen accompanying him on his current Party Tour.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]