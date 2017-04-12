Demi Lovato Reveals What Works For Her Self-Confidence And Mental Health

Demi Lovato is happier and better than she’s ever been. The singer is all about positive vibes these days. She shared a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, April 10 and she revealed that she’s come a long from her struggles with her body image and an eating disorder. She also left a healthy and inspiring message for her fans.

“Feeling better than I ever felt,” Lovato wrote. “It’s all about self-love. Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!”

Feeling better than I've ever felt. It's all about self love. Tell yourself you're beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

On Friday, she shared another striking photo of herself in honor of World Health Day, reports Entertainment Tonight. In the caption, Demi gave her fans another inspiring message.

“Every day you have the chance to turn it all around,” she wrote. “Take care of your body and mind, and it will take care of you back.”

Every day you have the chance to turn it all around. Take care of your body and mind, and it will take care of you back ???? #worldhealthday A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

So, how does Demi Lovato stay cool and confident these days? The 24-year-old shared her tip on Twitter on Tuesday night (April 11), reports People.

“Sometimes when I’m having bad body image issue days, I remind myself that I’d rather live in freedom from my eating disorder than worry about what people think about my body,” she wrote. “I am more than a number and a jean size. F*** yeah!”

The inspirational messages came on the same day that Lovato shared some sexy behind-the-scenes photos for her new song with Cheat Codes, “No Promises.” She showed off her some of her looks on her Snapchat account. Some of the photos feature Lovato wearing a black mesh top with a black pleather miniskirt and studded choker. It looks like the singer is getting back to her rock ‘n roll days.

???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

The former Disney star just marked the fifth year of her sobriety. Last month, Demi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans, reports E! Online.

“So grateful. It’s been quite the journey. So many ups and downs,” she wrote alongside a tracker from the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous. “So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I’m so proud of myself but I couldn’t have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me. Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

The actress has always been open and honest about her troubled past. In 2010, Lovato entered rehab for three months for addiction, eating disorders, depression, substance abuse, and self-inflicted harm. Three years later, she reportedly moved into a sober living house for a year and has also advocated mental health reform on Capitol Hill after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Lovato opened up about her sobriety on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, reports People.

Ca$h me on Ellen A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

“It means so much to me because I feel like the day that I got sober was the day that I actually started living and so I like to call myself five years old,” she said. “I’ve decided to be open about my story and share everything that I’ve been through because it helps others.”

“And I’ve had several people come up to me and say, ‘Hey, my dad got sober because you did,’ or ‘I got sober because you did.’ And it’s just so meaningful and impactful to me that I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Demi has another reason to smile. She’s also happy in her love life with her new boyfriend MMA Bellator fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos. The two have been seen kissing and getting cozy on social media.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for BeautyKind: Concert for Causes]