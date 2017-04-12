‘The Addams Family’ TV Series On Netflix: Does Cast Include Eva Green, Oscar Isaac And Michael Shannon?

There have been strong speculations about The Addams Family making a comeback as a TV series on Netflix. The ’60s sitcom was famous for its spooky and mysterious take on an American family was based on fictional characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The famous characters include Morticia, Gomez and Lurch. According to recent speculations, Eva Green, Oscar Isaac and Michael Shannon are going to join the cast of the show to play those characters respectively.

11 days less until @Sam_Womack stars as Morticia in The Addams Family pic.twitter.com/1H7EAhNkhL — Queen Womack GC???????? (@queenwomackgc) April 9, 2017

I love the Addams Family. A reboot would be amazing with the right cast — Karen Kilby ♥ (@FoxieLoxie) April 3, 2017

It’s show week! Come see ESHS perform The Addams Family Thursday through Sunday! ☠️ pic.twitter.com/Ydvb3TbDiB — Michaela Winje (@michaelawinje) April 3, 2017

The Addams Family is a satirical take on the ideal American family of the 20th century. It shows a wealthy and eccentric family, which has no idea that people find them weird. The cartoons were originally published in The New Yorker from 1938 to 1988, when Addams died. The TV series had two season in 1964-66, with 64 30-minute episodes shot in black-and-white. The ABC series was often considered as a rival of CBS’ The Munsters, which was also equally popular those days. There was a comedy film in 1991, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. Anjelica Huston played Morticia in the movie, while Raúl Juliá played Gomez, and Carel Struycken played Lurch.

The recent speculation about The Addams Family making a comeback as a TV series on Netflix started when there was a trailer making rounds on the internet. At first, it looked totally legit and authentic. It used the classic theme song, with creepy imagery to compliment the original characters. The trailer shows Thing, the severed hand, moving towards the camera and the painting of an old woman that is equally creepy. However, a more detailed analysis reveals that the trailer is nothing but a fan made take on the possibility of such a series. The trailer uses several clips from earlier films and TV show. It uses clips from the 1991 movie and from TV shows like Penny Dreadful and Crimson Peak, Refinery 29 reported.

No matter what, fans are excited about the possibility. It is a kind of rumor that many want to happen. Some of the comments on the Facebook video shows how excited fans are about the possibility of The Addams Family making a comeback as a TV series on Netflix. One of the commenters says that Eva Green as Morticia is going to be “perfection.” Another comment says that it will be brilliant if Oscar Isaac plays Gomez and Michael Shannon plays Lurch. The commenter is apparently willing to pay $80 a month to Netflix to make the show happen. Many others are completely excited about the proposed cast of the show that has never been announced by Netflix. Many wish The Addams Family cast for the speculated Netflix series was real.

Even the Huffington Post calls it “tragic” that it’s all rumor. The fan-made trailer apparently shows us how brilliant the show could be, only if Netflix got the clue from this. The only thing is that fans can hope that somebody from Netflix has watched the fake trailer and is now determined to make it happen for the fans. Netflix earlier renewed A Series Of Unfortunate Events, a kind of successor to The Addams Family. If Netflix does go for this, it will surely have a huge fan following already.

