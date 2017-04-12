Kim Kardashian Isn’t Exactly Talentless As She Revealed She Has A Knack Of Knowing This Stinking Smell

Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly talentless and she’s determined to prove that. If you think you can name every talent there is in a person, you’re wrong! Kim made sure she’ll knock everyone’s socks off with her revelation—ahem! We mean hidden talent. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star claims that she can smell if someone has cavities even if he/she is a mile away. Yep, you heard that right! Kimmy just has this natural ability to keep people talking about her. She definitely loves the fame.

According to Kim, her cavity spy-smelling has been an innate talent and she has never been wrong when it comes to putting her skill to the test. We did a thorough search through her Twitter account and found out that the mother-of-two carried this fun fact with her since 2009. Kim has been relentless in proving this talent right; however, dentists say there’s nothing special about it and certainly not a thing to be proud of.

Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly talentless as she can smell cavities from afar

Since she started her Twitter account in 2009, the 36-year-old reality star has been adamant in showing off her bizarre talent. Kim has claimed that she has the power to smell cavities. You didn’t expect that, did you? She has said this repeatedly on Twitter, on the E! series, and during a magazine cover interview. Her recent claim was during an ambushed interview by a female paparazzi as she was walking into Cuvee, a popular café in West Hollywood.

Upon seeing the star, the paparazzi didn’t hesitate to ask Kim’s favorite question. “Is it true that you can smell [if] someone has cavity just by smelling them?” Kim West, who has been known to shrug off mere questions by the paps, surprised everyone when she beamingly replied a big Yes. The Kim has finally spoken. Good job, Ms. Paparazzi!

Good morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

The female interviewer asked the second question, “Who have you done this to?”

With her back already to the cameras, the model responded “Everyone.” So, if you have the opportunity to have a chitchat with Kimmy, be sure to bring a handy mouthwash in your pockets.

Her history with cavity smelling goes back a long way

She has a knack for knowing this stinking smell, and she’s sickly proud if it. Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly talentless as she boldly announced this hidden talent of hers on Twitter, “I have a really odd talent. I can smell when someone has cavities! I have never been wrong yet! They don’t even have 2 be super close by me. I can smell by having one conversation with someone! Sooo weird huh!” Not just weird, but major major weird.

A year later, as if thinking that everyone would have moved one from her weird revelation, Mrs. West reminded fans of her talent by saying that she can smell someone with a cavity who was in the car with her at that time. But, it was only after two years that this talent was put to a test.

In a 2012 episode of the KUWTK, after Kim gave his former brother-in-law Lamar Odom a hug; she immediately went to tell younger sister Khloe her secret. Saying, “Khlo, I think Lamar has a cavity. I could smell it. My sixth sense is coming.”

As she was facing the camera, Kim Kardashian admitted that she has some sort of sixth sense which gives her the power to smell someone’s cavities. Moreover, this talent was then further explained during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. She said that it wasn’t exactly a bad-breath smell, but more of like a strong, specific odor that only Kim can smell. Clap clap!

However, several dentists weren’t impressed and that cavity smelling isn’t really special, either. Was Kim lying all along? Maybe she did, but it did make for some interesting TV entertainment. Perhaps, it is one of the Kardashians’ tactics to stay on top!

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]