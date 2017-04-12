Kate Hudson Reportedly Hacked: Private Naked Photos Leak

Naked photos alleged to be of Kate Hudson have reportedly leaked online.

According to reports, Kate is the latest celebrity to join the ever-growing list of celebrities said to have nude photos leak online in recent weeks, just one day after Miley Cyrus, Suki Waterhouse, and Rosario Dawson allegedly had their nude photos leak and mere weeks after Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried’s naked images surfaced.

It’s thought that several clothed and nude personal images said to be of Kate found their way online on April 12, according to a new report by Gossip Cop, as the outlet alleged that Hudson may now be the latest victim to be hacked as part of what’s being referred to as The Fappening 2.0.

Although Kate has not yet addressed the alleged nude photo leak, the site claimed that a slew of images thought to be of Hudson hit the web, suggesting the actress may have been hacked and had her personal and private images stolen from one or multiple devices.

The site reported that the person’s face cannot be seen in some of the recently leaked nude images that are alleged to be of Kate. However, it’s reported that the batch of photos are made up of photos that show a blonde woman said to be Hudson “both clothed and completely naked.”

Allegedly, the photos that show Kate fully clothed are confirmed to be of her as at least one of the images had previously appeared on Hudson’s official Instagram account, though the authenticity of the naked photos cannot be verified.

The outlet claimed that the identity of the woman in the naked images cannot be properly identified as Hudson as the photos only show “a blonde-haired woman in a sauna” who is thought to be naked and “barely show the person’s face.”

It’s not clear if Kate is planning to take legal action if the nude images are proven to be her stolen photos from her private collection, but Hudson has been known to hit back in the past.

Kate Hudson sued a publication back in 2005 after a number of gossip magazines claimed Hudson may have had an eating disorder.

Kate claimed in her legal papers more than a decade ago that those claims were “seriously false and misleading,” per the Telegraph. The actress threatened to take the publications to court after they published images they claimed showed Hudson looking very thin, insinuating that the star may have had an eating disorder — something Hudson vehemently denied.

Hudson then went on to admit that she was looking to promote body confidence in young girls when asked about the legal drama in a subsequent interview with Red Magazine.

“If there is one thing I will never have, it is an eating disorder. I won’t have girls – even if it is just one or two who care – thinking that,” Kate said of her decision to take legal action at the time. “It’s a serious sickness, not something to plaster on the cover of a magazine. And I am the opposite.”

“The whole point is I want girls to love themselves,” Kate continued at the time. “I want them to feel good about who they are.”

Kate is just the latest celebrity to be linked to the recent string of naked photo hacks and leaks. Prior to Miley, Rosario, and Suki’s alleged hack on April 11, Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, Sami Miro and several female WWE stars reportedly had naked photos surface online in a slew of hacks and leaks that saw numerous pictures stolen and published online.

The string of nude image leaks that may now have claimed Kate as a victim is being dubbed The Fappening 2.0, though it’s still yet to be proven if all the nude image leaks are connected or if the hacks were conducted by unconnected individuals.

What do you think of reports claiming Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to allegedly have naked photos leak online?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]