‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’: Fans Threaten Boycott If Phaedra Parks Is Fired

Bravo might have a real problem on their hands if Phaedra Parks really is fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After learning that Phaedra may not have had her contract renewed for a Season 10 return, some fans are so mad about the possible departure of their favorite housewife that they’re threatening to boycott Season 10 of RHOA.

Phaedra Parks joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 3 and has remained a full-time peach-holder through the end of Season 9. Now there are reports that Phaedra may not be returning for the epic Season 10 of RHOA that Bravo has been planning, and that has her fans pretty upset. According to That Grape Juice, some loyal Phaedra fans are so upset about the idea of watching RHOA without their favorite cast member that they have threatened to quit watching the show if Phaedra’s contract is not renewed.

Tune in tonight for a new episode of #RHOA at 8/7c. #bravo #frickandfrack ???? dress: @shunmelson A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

It was reported last week that the peach-holders of The Real Housewives of Atlanta all got their renewal letter sent out just after the RHOA Season 9 reunion show was filmed. Apparently, everyone got one but Phaedra. If that is the case, it would mean that Bravo decided not to bring Phaedra Parks back for what they are hoping will be an epic Season 10.

As soon as it was reported that Phaedra Parks was fired from RHOA, her rep issued a statement to clear the rumor up, claiming that the report was not true and that Phaedra has not been fired. However, around the same time, Phaedra removed all signs of RHOA and Bravo from her social media accounts.

Everybody's journey is special but thank you for sharing in mine ????????❤️ A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

There has been some debate about whether Phaedra Parks was fired or just not renewed for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but that all boils down to semantics. If Phaedra isn’t coming back to RHOA, her fans will be mad no matter how it all went down.

If @PhaedraParks isn’t on RHOA next season then I don’t see what’s the point in watching #fav #TeamPhaedra — Ash Garza (@garzadash) April 10, 2017

“#RHOA fans are going to boycott the show if Phaedra is fired from the show.” pic.twitter.com/WIbG56NNiv — snapchat; naajibaby (@naajiaalim) April 10, 2017

If I can boycott uber then I have the ability to boycott #RHOA. Y’all gonna fire Phaedra but keep that ambien of a woman Cynthia? — JAG (@JasmeanMachine) April 8, 2017

Of course, this isn’t the only time that Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have threatened a boycott over a cast member that they either do or don’t like. There are also calls to boycott the Bravo show if Kenya Moore returns for another season. Others have said they will boycott if the snoozefest named Cynthia Bailey is brought back.

It’s no secret that Bravo wants to amp up everything for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. They are even working to bring back NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak for the ultimate reunion seasons, and it looks like Phaedra Parks just didn’t make the cut.

A few hours ago @cthagod @porsha4real & @bravoandy #whhl #bravo #frickandfrack ???????????? A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

The thing is, NeNe Leakes alone has a huge fan base, and many of them will come back to watch RHOA again once she returns. While Phaedra Parks’ storyline was borderline interesting this season, with the Apollo Nida divorce blowing up in her face and then the arrival of Nida’s new fiance Sherien Almufti, it looks like it just wasn’t enough to keep Bravo interested in keeping her around.

If Phaedra Parks is not asked to return for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, do you think it will hurt the Bravo reality show? Will you consider boycotting RHOA over the loss of Phaedra? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by RW/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx/AP Images]