How Britney Spears Brings A Piece Of Hawaii Back With Her

Britney Spears doesn’t have to be a pop star if she no longer wants to. She makes enough money from her fragrance empire. In fact, she makes enough that she could move to Hawaii. Britney has been on a bikini-clad Hawaiian beach trip with her family. She’s saying goodbye to her Las Vegas residence and “aloha” to the Hawaiian life.

Britney Spears is at the beginning of the end of her Las Vegas residency. The pop star will end her extended stay at the Axis in Planet Hollywood with 18 more shows for this year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Spears started performing in Sin City on December 27, 2013, leading to a successful show that also allowed her to release new music on her own time. Her Las Vegas residency has since grossed well over $100 million in sales, and she’s performed in front of more than 700,000 people, the newspaper reported. The 35-year-old is enjoying some time off with her family, including sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10, reports People.

Britney also sold her California mansion for $7 million. She then announced that her popular show, “Britney: Pieces Of Me,” will end its successful four-year run in December.

“I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” she said in a press release.

She also took to Instagram to write, “Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard.”

The last #PieceOfMe dates… ever. Saying goodbye to this show is going to be SO hard ???? Tix on sale 4/14 at 10am PT A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 10, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

The “Slumber Party” singer will be on a secret international tour. She will mark her first show in Japan in 15 years, performing in Tokyo and Osaka in June, reports Japan Today. Her shows will take place at the Yoyogi National 1st Gymnasium on June 3-4 and Osaka Castle Hall on June 6. Spears will also perform in Israel in July. It has been announced that she will perform at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on July 3, reports Jerusalem Online. Her world tour will also include stops in Argentina, Brazil, France, and England, reports the Daily Star.

But for now, Spears is enjoying Hawaii. She has taken to social media to document their beach fun. The various posts show the family hanging out at the hotel, boogie boarding, sunbathing, and swimming. There are also plenty of photos of Spears showing off her incredible bikini body on Instagram Stories.

From start to finish… it was a good day ????☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:01pm PDT

Britney has a lot of confidence when it comes to showing off her body. Fans can get a piece of her confidence with her new fragrance, Fantasy in Bloom. She told E! News that she wanted to help her fans feel good about themselves. Her new fragrance comes packaged in a hot pink bottle that features white and gold cherry blossoms. It retails for $52 at retailers.

“I love creating fragrances, and find inspiration everywhere,” Spears said.

The “Slumber Party” singer brings a piece of Hawaii with her everywhere she goes. Last year, she announced her new fragrance, Maui Fantasy. The limited-edition fragrance was inspired by her favorite vacation hotspot.

Goodbye Hawaii ???? so sad! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 8, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

“Whenever I have a chance to relax and spend time with my family, we escape to Hawaii. Maui is one of my favorite islands. I wanted to create a fragrance that gives me the amazing feeling I have while I’m there – surrounded by the ocean and beautiful flowers. Every time I smell Maui fantasy, it brings me back to a place of happiness and relaxation,” Britney said in a press release, as reported via Hollywood Life.

Say aloha to my new destination fragrance #MauiFantasy!! ???? Coming soon! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 11, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

Spears has built one of the most successful celebrity perfume empires of all time. According to a rep from Elizabeth Arden (Spears’s fragrance partner), her perfumes have racked up a “billion-dollar fragrance franchise.” She just released her 20th fragrance, Private Show, to complement her new album, Glory, reports Racked.

“The fact that she has done so many fragrances and that [Elizabeth Arden] is still interested in developing her brand speaks to her talent and the fact that she is very much doing well,” said Sue Phillips, the president and CEO of Scenterprises. “She is one of the few celebrities who actually enjoys fragrances, and it shows – you can see it in her sales.”

Britney no longer needs to rely on shows and music to make money. She’s ranking it in with her fragrances, homes, and brand.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images]