Kate Middleton News: Kate’s Secret Mother Support Group After Prince Charles’ Irritation With Kate And William

Kate Middleton is married to a prince and will one day be a queen, but the Mirror shared that right now, Middleton might be a stressed out mother-of-two just like mothers everywhere. Kate has plenty on her mind along with her regular duties as Prince William’s wife.

The future queen has her sister’s wedding to worry about as Pippa Middleton prepares to marry her fiance, James Matthews, in just over a month, and Prince Harry’s sizzling romance with Meghan Markle is definitely making royal waves.

On top of all of that, a new book has revealed that Kate’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, has expressed some very judgemental attitudes towards Middleton and Prince William.

House Beautiful via Vogue wrote that author Sally Bedell Smith spilt some royal beans in Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life when she described how Kate and Prince William’s newlywed exuberance really “irked” the heir to the British throne.

For one thing, William’s dad “dismissed” the young royals’ newlywed tour to Canada in 2011 as “having too many photo ops” and not enough work. Kate Middleton’s adoring fans loved the photo ops and loved Kate’s gorgeous clothes too, but that wasn’t enough to convince Prince Charles.

Kate’s father-in-law thought all the photogenic pics of Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George were “tasteless” and not worthy of the Cambridges.

Fortunately for the Cambridges, Queen Elizabeth doesn’t share her son’s irritation with Kate and William. The book claims that the monarch encouraged her grandson and Middleton to make their wedding their own, as far as that was possible. Grandma “slashed the wedding guest list” and told Kate and Wills to invite their own friends first.

Having Queen Elizabeth’s support is vital to the mental health of any member of the royal family, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know only too well. Markle has met Kate and Prince William, and she was a big hit with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but she has yet to meet Prince Harry’s regal grandmother.

That ordeal may be far in her future and is a huge obstacle to Meghan becoming Prince Harry’s wife. It took four years of dating before Prince William introduced Kate Middleton. Kate reportedly gets along very well with her grandmother-in-law, but she still has to deal with the details of her personal life pretty much on her own.

Middleton has spoken out in the past about the joys and trials of motherhood, but the latest Kate Middleton news suggests that Kate has taken to the Internet to find better ways to cope. The Mirror, via Reveal magazine, wrote that Kate Middleton has an anonymous account on the British mothers’ support forum, Mumsnet.

A source shared the news about Kate Middleton and online mothering groups.

“She has adopted an anonymous name, and mainly posts questions about issues she and Prince William disagree on, like watching cartoons before bed.”

The source claims that Middleton has found the site very helpful as she struggles with her dual roles of mother and princess but insists that Kate would “never admit to using the web for advice.” The Royal Family are supposed to cope easily and invisibly with their personal problems without making them household news, although the tragedy of Princess Diana’s life certainly hurried the slow pace of change for the “firm,” as Diana dubbed the House of Windsor.

An article in the New Statesman points out that although there’s no way to know for sure if Middleton is actually a Mumsnet member, some of the posts to the forum do “have a stressed-out future consort written all over them.” It seems a bit unfair to ordinary mothers struggling with paying bills and holding down two outside jobs, for instance, that Kate Middleton should think that she has problems.

But it’s also true that all the money in the world doesn’t take away the unrelenting pressure that Middleton is under.

“If your DH’s Prince William, your MIL’s Camilla Parker-Bowles and your DH’s gran is the sodding queen, you’re going to need all the help you can get with raising DS1 and DD1.”

That’s forum-speak for Middleton’s dear husband, Prince William, mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall, and dear son and dear daughter, Prince George, third in line to the throne, and Princess Charlotte.

When that’s the stuff of Middleton’s daily life, and added to it is the reality that Kate’s husband’s father and future King is displeased with her, then it really shouldn’t be news to anyone that Kate Middleton might feel the need to reach out for unroyal help from the people who will eventually be her own subjects.

