‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Detail About Baby Daddy: ‘The Baby I’m Having Is [Definitely] Black”

Kailyn Lowry just revealed a new clue about her baby’s father on Twitter.

Following a number of hints suggesting the Teen Mom 2 star’s longtime friend, Chris Lopez, is also the man behind her third pregnancy, Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter where she responded to a question about the ethnicity of her baby.

“Her baby is half Spanish like the other two,” a fan wrote.

“What? The baby I’m having is def black lol,” Kailyn Lowry confirmed.

Kailyn Lowry also recently shared a photo of her baby bump on social media, along with the caption “Baby Lo,” possibly in a nod to Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry’s rumored baby daddy shared a post with his friends on Twitter in January which mentioned his “miracle child.” Then, after several outlets took notice of the tweet and shared it in articles about Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy, Lopez suspiciously deleted the post.

Weeks later, Kailyn Lowry further hinted that Lopez was involved with her pregnancy when she responded to a fan on Instagram who discussed possible names for her third child. “Chris would say, ‘I’m Holden the baby,” Lowry noted when a fan spoke of the name “Holden.”

While Kailyn Lowry has continued to keep her baby’s daddy’s name a secret, recent reports have suggested that the two of them couple ultimately get back together as they await the birth of Lowry’s third child this summer.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” the insider said. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good… Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Before her short-lived romance with her baby daddy at the end of last year, Kailyn Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin, the father of her second son, 3-year-old Lincoln. Lowry also shares a 7-year-old son with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, and because of the numerous men in her life, she has been targeted with tons of backlash from fans online who have compared her to her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Jenelle Evans. As fans will recall, Evans welcomed her third child with a third man earlier this year.

Kailyn Lowry has also been targeted for telling her former husband that she didn’t want to have more kids and then proceeding to get pregnant by another man just months after they split.

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry explained to fans and followers of her official website.

Kailyn Lowry then explained that her decision to move forward with a third pregnancy was the result of health complications.

“Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me,” she said. “When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

