‘Vikings’ Season 5 Spoilers: When Will The Show Premiere? Will Lagertha Die At Ivar’s Hands?

When the season finale of Vikings ended, fans were already wondering when the next season would air, especially since the last season left off with such a crazy cliffhanger. Needless to say, the Internet is now filled with Vikings Season 5 spoilers, and some of them will leave die-hard fans reeling! It looks like we may have reached the end of the line with Lagertha, and none other than Ivar the Boneless will cause her to die (which was always her biggest fear) to get revenge on her killing Aslaug, his mother.

On the other hand, Katheryn Winnick’s contract with the show was extended into Season 5, so perhaps she’ll last a little longer?

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Please do not read this article if you do not wish to read Vikings Season 5 spoilers.

According to the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from Korea Portal, last season, Lagertha asked The Seer if she would be killed by one of Ragnar’s sons, and The Seer confirmed that she would be. However, what wasn’t made clear is which son would do the killing. While many think that Ivar is the one who will kill her, we also have to remember that Ragnar has three other sons (well, two, since Ivar killed one of them), including Lagertha’s son, Bjorn. Could one of them be her killer?

And there’s more: according to the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from Christian Post, Katheryn Winnick, who has brought Lagertha to life for more than 5 seasons, is under the impression that while she’ll be sticking around for a little while, she certainly won’t be around forever.

But she has another enemy to worry about, too: Harald the Finehair, who has every intention of coming for her head and threatening her sovereignty.

“‘Vikings’ star Winnick has been active on social media, especially on Instagram in which she shared a photo of the script for the 16th episode of ‘Vikings’ season 5. It’s safe to say, then, that Lagertha will be staying on for a long way into the fifth season of ‘Vikings.’ Given that Winnick also posted another snapshot of the episode 18 script, it looks like the actress will be around until the end of the upcoming new season.”

But there is one character who will definitely be different this time around. According to the latest Vikings Season 5 spoilers from Den of Geek, fans should be prepared to see a “very different Rollo.”

As fans already know, the actor who plays Rollo — Clive Standen — is also starring in NBC’s Taken, reprising the role that Liam Neeson made famous.

So, because of that, our time with Rollo may be very limited going forward.

“Nearly every season, [creator] Michael Hirst has allowed me to reinvent this man, and Season 5 is no different,” explained Standen.

“I think when he comes back, all bets are off…You’ll see a very different Rollo. And when Rollo is reunited with his family and former Viking pals, get ready for their already-wobbly relationships to get even more tumultuous. [The season]’s going to be explosive, but not in the ways that you’d expect.”

Early preview suggest that Vikings will air in November.

