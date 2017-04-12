Is Angelina Jolie Moving On From Brad Pitt With A New Man, What About Her Kids?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeing a new man, despite the fact that her divorce from Brad Pitt has not yet been finalized.

Although Angelina Jolie has not yet gone public with her alleged mystery man, who is reportedly a philanthropist businessman she met in London in 2016, a new report claims the rumored couple is already talking about tying the knot.

“The news caught Brad completely off-guard. He had no idea [Angelina Jolie] was seeing anybody, let alone someone she’s considering marrying,” a source revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on April 12.

Angelina Jolie dated Brad Pitt for about 10 years before getting married in August 2014.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband feels “extremely threatened” by the new relationship, mainly due to the fact that he and Jolie are currently in the midst of a messy custody battle over their six kids — Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” the source explained. “Brad hasn’t met [Angelina Jolie’s] man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have been forced to make several adjustments in the months since the high-profile couple called it quits. In addition to moving out of the home they once shared with Pitt in Los Feliz, Angelina Jolie and her kids moved to at least a couple of different homes in Malibu, California, as they continued to travel around the world.

Now, as the magazine explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children’s lives are going to be changing yet again as their split is finalized and Jolie reportedly prepares to make things official with the man in her life.

“Initially, [Angelina Jolie] was hoping to wait until the divorce with Brad was settled,” a second insider revealed. “But now she may introduce her new man to her children in LA in the next few weeks. She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax.”

As fans will recall, Angelina Jolie’s oldest son, Maddox, was said to have been involved in a physical altercation with Brad Pitt during a flight from Europe to Los Angeles last year, just days before Jolie and Pitt called it quits. However, after a weeks-long investigation by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, charges against the actor were dropped.

Months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and requested full physical custody of their children, a source claimed the kids were feeling homesick for their former home with Pitt in Los Feliz.

“It’s been weeks since the kids moved out of their home and they are getting homesick,” a source told Hollywood Life at the end of last year. “The children are sad, miss the huge house they grew up in, and have been complaining to Angelina that they want to go home. The older children are not happy with the situation while the younger kids are having trouble understanding why they can’t just go home.”

“The Los Feliz home has been where the kids have spent most of their time growing up,” the insider continued. “Brad has built a huge skate ramp for the kids on the property and they all have their own rooms there too. They may have lots of houses but the Los Feliz house has always been home.”

Angelina Jolie and her kids have kept a low profile in recent weeks as her estranged husband continues to face rumors claiming he is now dating Sienna Miller.

