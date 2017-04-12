‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Corinne Olympios Says She’ll ‘Most Likely’ Join Cast Despite Having A Boyfriend

Bachelor In Paradise will air this summer, and fans who are hoping to see Corinne Olympios join the cast may be in luck. Corinne, who was one of the most talked about contestants during Nick Viall’s Season 21 run, says that she’ll “most likely” be headed to the show, even though she’s currently dating someone right now. Could Corinne be seeing another member of Bachelor nation, who will also head to BIP with her?

According to E! Online, Corinne Olympios is dishing on her new relationship as well as her decision to head to Bachelor In Paradise. Corinne, who became the villain during Season 21 of The Bachelor, revealed that she’s currently in a relationship with “someone special,” but is refusing to reveal the identity of her new boyfriend just yet.

“I’ve been seeing him for a little bit. I’m not ready to come out to the world about him yet. It’s still in the early stages. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re vibing really nicely and everything’s going well and I just want it to stay that way.”

However, Corinne Olympios did reveal that the mystery mans lives in Los Angeles and that she’s known him for a “long time,” which could rule out the rumors that she’s dating another member of Bachelor nation.

“He has his s–t together. He supports me in everything I do,” the Bachelor In Paradise hopeful says. “We just get along so well. We’re also like great friends. It just meshes.”

When asked if she would be participating in the next season of Bachelor In Paradise, Corinne Olympios revealed that she will probably be joining the cast, despite the fact that she’s currently in a relationship.

“I mean, I’m still not sure yet. Most likely, yes. So not 100 percent locked in yet.”

While the Bachelor In Paradise cast has yet to be confirmed, the current Bachelor runner-up, Raven Gates, has been announced as the first official cast member. Raven, who fell short to Vanessa Grimaldi in hopes of winning Nick Viall’s heart during Season 21, will now be looking for love with other Bachelor and Bachelorette cast offs.

Meanwhile, Corinne Olympios has been busy since her run on The Bachelor. Olympios, who made it into the final four during Nick’s season, recently launched her own clothing line, and is currently planning to expand the brand into swimwear and active ware.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Corinne Olympios may also be getting her own reality TV series. Although she’s appeared on The Bachelor, and will likely appear on Bachelor In Paradise, Olympios says the world wants to see more of her and her family on television, and reveals she’s currently talking with networks about her own show.

Elite Daily even reports that Corinne’s going to have her very own radio show and release a book about her life. “There’s gonna be a book, a radio show… it’s kind of gonna be a bunch of my scenarios, just things that happen to [me]… fun stories, things like that. It’s gonna be really good actually.”

As for Corinne’s ex-Bachelor boyfriend, Nick Viall, he’s currently engaged to the Season 21 winner, Vanessa Grimaldi. The couple are living together in L.A. as Nick competes for the Mirror Ball Trophy during Season 24 of Dancing With The Stars. During this week’s episode, Viall even pulled Grimaldi onto the floor to end his dance in a steamy make out session on live TV. The pair say they’re not ready to set a wedding date just yet, as they’re still getting to know each other, but that they are happily engaged.

What are your thoughts on Corinne Olympios likely joining Bachelor In Paradise, although she’s currently in a relationship?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]