Meghan Markle’s Sister Planning Reality Show To Reveal Meghan’s Life With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, revealed that she is planning to star in a reality show to showcase the ongoing drama in her own family. This includes Meghan’s life with Prince Harry. According to The Sun UK, since Meghan and Harry went public with their relationship, Samantha has been going public as well about Meghan as a sister.

Just recently, news of a tell-all book that Samantha plans to write broke out on the Internet. Titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, the book obviously signified that Meghan would figure prominently in it. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Grant revealed that her book would tackle her biracial family in a candid, personal and socially important narrative. However, as the title goes, Samantha revealed that there would be parts that Meghan “won’t like.”

Meghan and Samantha share a father, Emmy-winning lighting director, Thomas Markle. Meghan’s mom, Doria Radlan is Thomas’ second wife, but they divorced when Meghan was just six years old. The half-sisters reportedly haven’t spoken to each other in almost a decade, but Grant has been very vocal about her criticism towards Meghan.

“The royal family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family,” said Grant. “The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

Samantha didn’t stop there. She’s also accused Meghan of using her charity work as a means to enhance her public image. Moreover, Grant said that Meghan had long wanted to be part of the royal family. Grant added that Meghan has “always preferred Harry” and that “she has a soft spot for gingers.”

On the other hand, Grant thinks that bringing her family’s drama on TV would make for incredible viewing. In her exclusive interview with The Sun Online, Samantha said that she is rolling up her sleeves and is eager for a show down.

“All these lowlifes are trying to get their fame on Meghan and all I was doing is writing a book that honors her. My family are all pitting against each other—there’s too much family drama,” the 52-year-old who’s suffering from multiple sclerosis said. “I’m not really interested in fame, I just want to speak the truth.”

However, Meghan’s niece and Samantha’s daughter, Noel Rasmussen, contradicts her mother’s claims. She reveals to Daily Mail that her mother has always been jealous of Meghan. This envy is further fueled by the Suits star’s popularity and high-profile relationship with the British Royal.

“She hasn’t liked Meghan since essentially she was born. She’s told me stories about how she didn’t want her around and how she never asked for Meghan,” Rasmussen said of her mom.

“She’s just been overall jealous of Meghan as soon as she got famous and began taking jobs, like for example, [Beverly Hills] 90210. And of course, when she got Suits, that set her off.”

Noel also revealed her mother’s abusive nature throughout her childhood. As a means of justifying the abuse, Samantha would often say that “if it’s not bleeding and there’s nothing broken, there’s no abuse.”

“I ended up bleeding and bruised a couple of times. It wasn’t often—just a few,” the 18-year-old shared. Nonetheless, Noel said that her mother’s tell all book would be nothing but “a book full of lies.”

Grant’s mother, Roslyn, has also come to Meghan’s defense saying, “Meghan is very pretty, very nice, very polished and very classy.”

Meanwhile, the Suits star has recently closed her lifestyle website, The Tig. In a heartfelt post on the site, Meghan said that after three years of her adventures shared on the website, she has decided to shut it down.

“Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being ‘the change you wish to see in the world’.”

She did not, however, disclose the reason behind shutting down the website, but speculations abound that it was driven by her progressing relationship with Prince Harry.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]