What Kind Of Cancer does Michael Buble’s Son have? Wife Says Noah is Doing “Well” With His Treatment

Michael Buble’s wife gave updates about her son’s health, saying he is doing “well” after being diagnosed with liver cancer in November 2016. Actress and mother Louisana Lopilato spoke about three-year-old Noah’s recovery at a press conference for her upcoming film in Buenos Aires. Both Michael and Louisana put their career on hold upon learning of their son’s diagnosis last year. For the meantime, the family returned to Buenos Aires following their son’s treatment in Los Angeles and reassured supporters that Noah is doing “well” with his treatment.

What kind of cancer does Michael Buble’s son have?

Argentine actress Louisana Lopilato gave updates about her son’s health at a press conference on Monday in her native Argentina land. Michael Buble’s wife said that seeing her son grow and overcoming his disease gave her the strength to finish the film she is currently promoting, “Those Who Love, Hate.”

Speaking in Spanish, the 29-year-old mom-of-two said, “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. Thank God, my son is well.”

Louisana said she is hopeful that her Noah’s recovery would be a success and the experience helped her to appreciate the simple things in life.

“I want them to know that they reached us and it helped us a lot to come through this,” she continued. “It’s difficult for me to speak about this. It’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject. But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street. It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you.”

So, what kind of cancer does Michael Buble’s son has? According to The Sun, the young Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in November. Since then, both Michael and Louisana chose to prioritize their cancer-stricken son and temporarily cancel all appearances related to work.

For instance, the Canadian singer had to pull out his hosting gig at the 2017 BRIT Awards. Moreover, he has to cancel his performance at the BBC Music Awards in December for the sake of Noah. Michael Buble’s son has been undergoing therapy for four months now, and although “devastated,” he promised they will use all measures to “win this battle.”

Fortunately, things are getting brighter as little Noah’s aunt claimed that the boy was “on the mend.” His uncle supported this claim and updated that Noah is “doing very well” after treatment.

And now, Michael’s wife Louisana confirmed that their young son is indeed, “well.”

How is the Buble family doing?

Lopilato posted a message of thanks to the Argentines on Monday through her Facebook and Instagram account. The post read, “Today I want to dedicate a thank you from my heart to each of the people who gave me strength when I needed it most…thank you for being a part of my life.”

The family also shares their doctors’ optimism with Noah’s gradual recovery as stated by Michael in one of his social media accounts. Buble and Lopilato also have another son Elias, who turned one earlier this year. The actress added that they are “looking forward” to seeing their children grow.

We’re also praying for the complete recovery of young Noah and the continued strength the whole family needs.

What happened at the 2017 BRIT Awards?

Michael Buble had to cancel hosting the show after his son’s cancer diagnosis. The songwriter reportedly talked to the show’s producers to replace him with someone else as he needs to be focusing on his son’s battle. After the cancellation, Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis hosted the show instead. A source told The Sun that it was a difficult decision to make for the Grammy-award singer as it would have been the biggest gig of his career. Nevertheless, the show’s bosses gave him the much needed time to discern on his choices and understood why Michael couldn’t make it.

