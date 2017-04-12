‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Still ‘P**sed’ At Jill Zarin For Reportedly Ruining Her Wedding

LuAnn de Lesseps was thrilled to marry Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve, but she’s still dealing with major fallout from the wedding. The Real Housewives of New York star is still angry with Jill Zarin for sharing photos from the private event on social media and claims she ruined the wedding.

Radar Online reported that de Lesseps wanted to keep the ceremony away from the cameras and told Bravo to stay away. She later double-crossed the network by signing a $20,000 deal with People for special access to the ceremony. De Lesseps’ plan to profit from the wedding was derailed, however, after Zarin shared a bunch of wedding photos on Instagram.

Zarin showed so many photos from the event that People refused to pay de Lesseps because they no longer had exclusive rights. “LuAnn is pissed,” an insider revealed. “Jill cannot help herself. She constantly needs to make everything about her!”

All the great #wedding photos and video in @people are from the amazing @patriciadashphotography and @reveryweddings #florida The best!! Xo A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Zarin wasn’t the only problem with de Lesseps big day. The RHONY star’s guest list also caused a lot of drama with her co-stars. After Bethenny Frankel wasn’t invited to the event, she shared a revealing bikini photo of herself hours before de Lesseps exchanged vows.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, de Lesseps also stirred up drama with her last-minute gift request. De Lesseps originally told guests that they could donate to charities instead of giving her and D’Agostino traditional wedding gifts. She switched gears just prior to the wedding and started a GoFundMe page for a sick relative. De Lesseps then asked her guests to contribute money to help pay for medical expenses, despite keeping the identity of the relative a complete secret.

Despite all the drama surrounding the wedding, Romper reported that de Lesseps actually had a great time. The couple tied the knot in Palm Beach in a three-day wedding extravaganza that included the rehearsal dinner on board a yacht. There were around 250 people at the wedding, most of whom were close friends and family. Apart from Zarin, the only other RHONY stars at the ceremony were Dorinda Medley, who was a bridesmaid, and Kelly Bensimon.

#weddingcountdown starts with fun party filled with #family and #friends ???? A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

“I want people around me who are celebrating our love and who are really positive about our life together,” LuAnn de Lesseps said. “I wanted it to be family and friends and not a Housewives thing.”

De Lesseps marriage to D’Agostino created a lot of controversy with her co-stars. Last season, Frankel dropped the bombshell that he actually cheated on de Lesseps on the night before their engagement. De Lesseps eventually forgave him and decided to go through with the wedding.

Based on the photos leaked online, the ceremony was a lavish one. Not only did de Lesseps wear two different gowns during the wedding, but there were also multiple cakes for guests to enjoy and a Marilyn Monroe impersonator even popped out of one of the deserts.

The reality star clearly had a good time in Palm Beach. Fans can only hope that her marriage with D’Agostino goes equally well and she can put the drama behind her.

De Lesseps as not commented on the rumors surrounding Zarin, who is set to make a few appearances on the reality show. While Zarin will be included in the upcoming season, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Ramona Singer doesn’t want her back full-time.

What a crew????Season 9 #RHONY #realhousewives #NY #NYC A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Singer unleashed her true feelings about Zarin during an interview with Jenny McCarthy. “It’s just Jill calling up because she’s desperate to be on the show again,” Singer told McCarthy on Zarin’s potential return to the series.

The Real Housewives of New York airs Wednesday nights on Bravo.

