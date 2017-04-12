Nikki Bella & John Cena To Televise Wedding? Which WWE Stars Will Attend?

Nikki Bella is opening up about the possibility of her and John Cena televising their upcoming wedding while teasing what sounds like one huge WWE party.

Bella, who got engaged to Cena after he popped the question in the ring on April 2, admitted that she and her fiancé are in fact considering putting their wedding on TV and will be inviting a slew of their WWE friends to the big party, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Nikki made the big wedding confession to Us Weekly this week, teasing “Why not?” when asked if she and John would be willing to televise their nuptials shortly after Cena popped the question with a stunning $115,000, 5-carat, Tiffany engagement ring during a WWE match.

“How amazing would that be?” Bella said of putting her and Cena’s wedding on full display on TV, as Nikki revealed that she’d want to get WWE CEO McMahon dancing for the cameras.

“Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that,” Nikki joked of the WWE CEO showing off some moves on her and John’s big day. “Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you’re watching…”

Nikki previously teased that she and Cena would be willing to televise their wedding during a recent interview with E!, which is the network that airs the WWE diva’s reality show Total Divas as well as Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella’s spinoff Total Bellas and could get first dibs on filming and broadcasting the upcoming ceremony.

“I’m definitely willing to film it for sure. I feel like I’ve taken people on this incredible journey on Total Divas and Total Bellas,” Bella said of why she’d be open to filming her and Cena’s wedding for WWE fans to see. “They have seen me cry, get angry and be so many different ways about marriage,” Bella continued of her highly publicized wait for John to pop the question.

“I feel like for my fan base, my Bella Army, I should let them tune into my wedding,” Nikki added of her loyal WWE fans, suggesting that filming her wedding when she finally marries John after four years of dating is more than likely going to happen.

Nikki Bella then admitted that although she’d welcome the cameras when she and John Cena tie the knot, she doesn’t want the cameras to be too intrusive when her and Cena’s wedding day finally rolls around.

“I also don’t want, because it’s being filmed, to take away from the special moment,” the Bella twin said of having the cameras around when she and John get married. “It’s definitely something I have to think about, but as long as I can keep it to as much of that real moment that it is, I definitely would.”

But it sounds like Nikki still has some time to figure out if she and John will invite the cameras to her wedding for a big televised event, as Bella also told the site that she and her WWE fiancé haven’t really done much more planning for the big day just yet.

“I’ve already been trying to plan dates, but that’s all I’ve done,” Nikki shared when asked by the outlet how her wedding planning is going shortly after the WWE star got engaged in the ring with thousands of spectators looking on. “I kind of want to lock in that date. It’s just so hard with our schedules.”

Nikki Bella also confessed that she’s yet to start looking at wedding dresses as she contemplates walking down the aisle with the WWE star.

But while Bella dished on her lack of wedding planning thus far, Nikki noted that when she does get down to doing some wedding planning, her and Cena’s celebration will likely be so big it may last a whole week.

“I just hope there’s a week in our lives where we can just dedicate to that week with friends and family and we get the most special day of our lives,” Bella said of marrying Cena, suggesting that she and John will have a wedding week full of celebration rather than a single wedding day.

“I do not want my man to be exhausted for our wedding day,” Nikki then teased of Cena, joking, “especially our wedding night.”

