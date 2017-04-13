Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Moody,’ Faking Blake Shelton Love On ‘The Voice’ Amid Miranda Lambert Feud

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first met on The Voice, the two coaches had something in common. Both Gwen and Blake had recently struggled through painful divorces, with Stefani splitting from her husband Gavin Rossdale and Shelton breaking up with his wife Miranda Lambert. What started out as a consoling friendship between Gwen and Blake on The Voice, however, soon blossomed into romance. But now rumors are swirling that Stefani is faking the continuation of that love on The Voice amid a feud with Miranda.

Although viewers of The Voice continue to enjoy the PDA between Gwen and Blake, an insider told Radar Online that it’s faked, with the lovebirds pretending to coo at each other while the cameras are rolling and then behaving differently when filming stops.

“They are not as loving towards each other behind the scenes,” revealed the source.

“Gwen often looks irritated by him backstage and she is not constantly smiling at Blake like she is when they are taping.”

When Stefani recently got flirty with a contestant during the filming of The Voice, Shelton allegedly got jealous and lashed out at his girlfriend. That argument caused NBC executives to reprimand the couple, according to the insider.

In the wake of that alleged reprimand, Stefani seems to have gotten the message about continuing the showmance. During a recent episode, Gwen flaunted the supposed fact that she and Shelton have their very own romance “make-out playlist” after a contestant crooned a cover to “I Want To Know What Love Is” by Foreigner.

Although the romance between the country music crooner and Stefani may seem real to those watching The Voice, the insider claimed that it’s a very different relationship when the cameras aren’t rolling.

“This is just not how they are when cameras are off,” said the source.

“Gwen can actually be quite moody and she is not always the happy-go-lucky person that she likes the public to believe she is.”

Stefani recently got caught by both Shelton and his coach buddy Adam Levine during a girl chat with the other female coach on The Voice, Alicia Keys, reported Rare Country.

The Voice even turned to Twitter to share an inside look at Gwen and Alicia dishing up their views on cute guys. Does Blake feel threatened?

Adam and Blake caught Gwen and Alicia talking about cute boys. Watch the final outtakes before the final #VoiceKnockouts tonight! pic.twitter.com/qz7E3gICU5 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 10, 2017

Something seems to have upset Shelton recently, whether it was his girlfriend dishing on cute guys or another issue, because Blake shocked viewers of the singing competition recently by making a blatant mistake. Moreover, after he faltered on The Voice, Shelton then attempted to blame Stefani for his own musical lack of knowledge, reported Fox News.

Blake confessed that he did not know Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” prior to contestant Brandon Royal’s performance of the tune. Trying to defend himself, Blake pointed at Gwen, claiming that it was her “responsibility” to teach him about different musical genres.

Long-time viewers of The Voice, however, pointed out that “Redemption Song” was performed previously on the show. Shelton also was slammed for blaming Stefani.

“I heard that, don’t try to blame that on Gwen!” scolded one Twitter user.

“Blaming the girlfriend damn @blakeshelton hope you like the couch,” tweeted another viewer of The Voice.

Some even took time to remind Blake precisely when he had heard that song on The Voice.

Can someone remind @blakeshelton that @Tessanne sang Redemption Song the season she won #TheVoice — Jeremy Dabney (@jdntx_2000) April 11, 2017

While Shelton attempts to find a way to redeem himself from blaming Stefani for his musical mix-up, Gwen allegedly is busy feuding with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Stefani is “livid” with Miranda, and wants Lambert to stop bringing up the topic of her heartbreak over her divorce from Blake, according to a source cited by Life & Style.

Gwen’s alleged feud with Miranda just heated up after Lambert’s reference to the past during her ACM acceptance speech, and Stefani reportedly feels that Shelton’s ex-wife needs to move on, noted the source.

“Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

Stefani had her own challenge in recovering from her divorce from Gavin Rossdale, according to the insider. But Gwen succeeded. As a result, the insider said that Stefani feels everyone needs to focus on the present rather than the past.

“None of them need to be living in the past!” summed up the source.

Lambert was accompanied by her boyfriend Anderson East to the ACM show. But that didn’t stop her from referring to the “heartbreak” she suffered as a result of her divorce from Shelton.

“I just want to say thank you for letting me release my heartbreak and sharing it with me,” Miranda told the audience.

Lambert and Shelton announced their divorce in July 2015 following four years of marriage, approximately the same time that Gwen revealed that her marriage to Gavin had ended. In November of that year, Stefani and the country music superstar began dating, while Lambert took somewhat longer to move on with Anderson. But despite the new romances for all involved, the feud between Gwen and Miranda has continued to flare up, according to the source.

