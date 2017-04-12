Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins: The Latest On Missing Tennessee Teenager And Alleged Abductor

Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the 15-year-old Tennessee teenager and the 50-year-old man who is believed to have abducted her, have been missing for over a month. Here is the latest on the ongoing investigation into the disappearance.

The Background

As the Nashville Tennessean reports, Cummins, 50, formerly a high school teacher, is believed to have abducted the 15-year-old Thomas, formerly a student of his, in March. However, whether Thomas voluntarily left with Cummins, or she was forcibly abducted by him, remains unclear. The two had been caught previously having an inappropriate relationship; Cummins’ father claims that the teacher groomed and manipulated the teenage girl.

Elizabeth was last heard from on Monday, March 13, after her sister dropped her off at a Shoney’s restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee, at about 7:45 a.m. Hours later, just after 3:00 p.m. Monday, surveillance camera footage showed Cummins pumping gas into his silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate of 976ZPT, at a gas station in Decatur, Alabama, about 80 miles away.

Amber Alert update: Teacher was ‘stalking’ and ‘threatening’ Elizabeth Thomas before abduction https://t.co/ffu57iZ714 pic.twitter.com/qXP3qJZd5H — AL.com (@aldotcom) April 10, 2017

On March 31, surveillance footage from an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Walmart placed showed the two at a Walmart parking lot. They had both apparently darkened their hair in an attempt to conceal their identities.

This confirmed Tennessee authorities’ fears that the missing pair had left the southeastern part of the country.

Were They Spotted In Las Vegas?

Last week, YouTube users claim to have spotted the couple in a video shot in Las Vegas. YouTuber TheTrooper97, who creates vlogs mostly related to his career playing poker professionally in Las Vegas, posted a video titled “Back in Business” on April 6, which he says was shot on April 5. At around 0:51 in the video, during a crowd scene that the videographer filmed to set the mood, a middle-aged man and teenage girl walk by the camera.

Although the similarities in their appearance are likely coincidental, it bears noting that Thomas is believed to have darkened her hair to disguise her identity. Similarly, as some YouTube commenters have pointed out, the young lady does appear distressed and uncomfortable.

However, there is no official evidence that Thomas and Cummins are, or were, in Las Vegas, and any speculation that a YouTube vlogger captured them in Sin City is just that: speculation.

Cummins May Be Sick And In Need Of Medical Care

As WKRN-TV (Nashville) reports, Cummins is known to have a medical problem that requires him to take blood pressure medication. As he’s been gone for nearly a month, it’s likely that he’s run out or is close to running out, and he may be soon turn up either at a pharmacy, looking for a refill, or in a hospital needing medical care. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking pharmacists and emergency room personnel to be on the lookout for a man matching Cummins’ description trying to refill his prescription or seek medical care for blood pressure-related issues.

Somebody In Tennessee Knows Something, But Isn’t Talking

Meanwhile, according to Crime Online, Thomas’ family back in Tennessee believes that there are witnesses who have information about the missing pair, but aren’t talking. Family attorney Jason Whatley has filed paperwork to compel those witnesses to speak in court.

“One witness in particular has been unwilling to assist. We don’t know how long it will take until the plaintiff [Cummins] and minor child be back. In the meantime, we have witnesses who will not speak. We have witnesses who, frankly, have not been helpful in solidifying their testimony and what it will be.”

This is an ongoing story. More information about the disappearance of Elizabeth Thomas will be provided as it becomes available. Meanwhile, if you have any information that may be connected to the whereabouts of Elizabeth Thomas or Tad Cummins, you are urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

[Featured Image by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation]