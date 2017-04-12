Tyga-Kylie Split Update: Kylie Jenner’s Ex Arrested As She Gets Her Own Spinoff Series

The Tyga-Kylie split was never the cleanest as the couple’s relationship featured in Keeping Up with the Kardashians continue to be the center of rumors about the rapper and the reality TV star.

Based on a report from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s supposed break-up is looking more like a publicity stunt than the real deal as the two has been seen together numerous times shortly before the split was confirmed.

Despite this allegation, it seems like people are buying the break-up report, as photos emerged showing the 27-year-old rapper posing with women wearing bikinis, deeming it a sign that Tyga is over the 19-year-old mogul.

According to the Mirror, the photos show that the musician — whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson — seem to have moved on from the Tyga-Kylie split, as he shows no signs of heartbreak while filming a new video in Malibu, California.

Wearing blue overalls and a plain white T-shirt, Tyga appears to be enjoying life as he does his gangster-like thing with Chief Keef and a pair of scantily dressed women. The article further speculates how “the latest images will no doubt irk ex-girlfriend Kylie.”

“Instead, Tyga was all dignity as he embraced single life with lashings of boy power,” the outlet continues.

But while this may sound like the rumored Tyga-Kylie split had no effect on the rapper, a report from TMZ might indicate otherwise. According to the outlet, the 27-year-old musician was arrested as he was leaving Avenue Nightclub around 2 a.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

“We’re told he had paper plates on the Mercedes G Wagon he was driving,” the outlet reported, adding that LAPD officers eventually had to take him to the station for questioning.

Apparently, the rapper was subjected to tests to determine whether he was under the influence.

Rapper Tyga Arrested and handcuffed for having no plates on his £90,000 Mercedes (Photos) https://t.co/fcoGkUJDz9 pic.twitter.com/YRDsBcP56Z — Muhammed Azeez (@zeemslim) April 12, 2017

According to the Sun, a photographer asked Tyga why he was being arrested, to which he answered, “It’s because I had paper plates on my car.”

Fortunately for the artist, he was released some 90 minutes following the arrest with only a ticket for traffic violations, including having no driver’s license or insurance papers. The outlet then went on to add that cops explained Tyga was only brought down the nearest LAPD station to avoid the paparazzi, and the crowd that was starting to build up because of the commotion.

But while he won over the police, the 27-year-old rapper might still be on the losing end of the Tyga-Kylie split as the rumor mill continue to churn.

It seems Kylie Jenner experienced a career boost following the break-up, as the 19-year-old reality star will now be featured in a Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality spinoff, Life of Kylie.

According to E! Online, the new docu-series will cover every little detail about Kylie Jenner’s private life that has become a wonder to many KUWTK followers. Speaking to the outlet, the 19-year-old mogul explained what made her decide to share her personal life with the world via a TV series.

“These couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

It appears that the ex-couple is showing no signs of heartbreak at all although their luck runs in opposite directions. While Tyga is out getting arrested for having “paper plates” in his car, Kylie gets a new show.

Of course, the decision was not based on her personal affairs (even though the spinoff will basically revolve around it) but was all thanks to her achievements, according to E! Executive Vice President of Programming & Development Jeff Olde.

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet,” Olde stated.

“Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

What do you think of the Tyga-Kylie split? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and stay tuned for more updates on this topic.

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]