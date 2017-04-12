Caitlyn Jenner Confirms She’s Had Her Final Surgery: ‘I Just Wanted To Have The Right Parts’

Caitlyn Jenner is coming clean about her surgery experience. The Olympic gold medalist formerly known as Bruce Jenner says she’s had the final surgery to officially complete her transformation into Caitlyn. Jenner confesses that she had the gender reassignment surgery in January of 2017 and writes about it in her new memoir.

According to People Magazine, Caitlyn Jenner went under the knife for gender reassignment surgery earlier this year. The former I Am Cait star called the procedure “complex,” and revealed she decided to open up about the surgery in hopes that people will stop asking her questions about when and if she would have it done.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” Caitlyn Jenner says. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it. I just want to have all the right parts.”

Back in June of 2015, Caitlyn Jenner fully came out as transgender, showing off her new body on the cover of Vanity Fair. Caitlyn, who was born Bruce Jenner, officially changed her name to Caitlyn Marie and her gender to female back in October of 2016.

Radar Online reveals that before becoming Caitlyn, Bruce went through a number of female names before finally deciding on Caitlyn Jenner.

“There was a singing group at college called the Serendipity Singers and one of their numbers was a song called ‘Heather,'” she recalled. “I thought Heather was a cool name because the song was so cool, but after college the name faded away. I thought about something simple, like Mary.”

Jenner also reveals that since every female in the Kardashian/Jenner family has a first name that begins with the letter K, she felt “obligated” to choose a K name herself. However, when her best friend and assistant, Ronda, suggested the name Caitlyn, Jenner says she decided to spell it with a C instead of a K, which reportedly upset Cait’s stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, who was hoping she would “stick with the K’s.”

“However it was spelled, there was no way I was going to have a name now that began with a K,” Jenner said. “That would have been beyond creepy.”

Caitlyn even shockingly admitted that she considered changing her last name as well in order to escape from her past life as much as she could. However, she decided against ditching Jenner as her last name and, in the end, was glad she decided to keep her family’s name, which is all the last name of all six of her biological children: Burt, Brandon, Cassandra, Brody, Kendall, and Kylie.

It seems that Caitlyn Jenner is holding nothing back in her new book, Secrets of My Life. Jenner will touch on her relationship with ex-wife Kris Jenner, her family’s reaction to the news of her transformation, and the struggle she felt to be her true self as the world deemed Bruce Jenner the “personification of The American Male Athlete.”

“Filled with incredibly personal and moving stories of struggle and victory, of anxiety and fear, and, finally, of surrender and acceptance, ‘The Secrets of My Life’ reveals the real Caitlyn Jenner by tracing her long and eventful journey to becoming herself,” reads a description for the book, which is out on April 25.

What are your thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner revealing she had gender reassignment surgery in her new memoir? Will you read the highly anticipated new book about Caitlyn’s life?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]