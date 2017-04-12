‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Lies To Chelsea, Will Nick Expose Victor’s Scheme With Chloe?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will try to hide his involvement with Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), at least at first. However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) thinks Chelsea should know the reason Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) died was that Victor brought Chloe into town to frame him.

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, April 12 revealed that Chelsea goes to Newman Enterprises to talk to Victor about Chloe’s confession about Adam’s death. What Chelsea doesn’t know is that Victor knows way more than he is letting on.

Chelsea fumes that Chloe came into Genoa City, only to kill Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea will declare that she wished that Chloe never came back because Adam would still be alive. Victor understands why she would feel that way. He never mentions his involvement with Chloe, nor the fact that he worked with her to put Adam behind bars. This will not end well when Chelsea discovers the truth.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tells her family to keep quiet about Victor’s scheme with Chloe. She added that “no one should ever find out about it.”

Nikki claims that if someone found out about it, it may bring shame to the family. However, many Young and the Restless viewers believe it is a way to make sure Victor never truly pays for his role in Adam’s death.

Nick will have to hide the truth from Chelsea or completely go against his mother’s wishes. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick feels conflicted about what to do. On the one hand, he is ready to expose Victor for his role in Adam’s murder. However, on the other, he feels an obligation to protect the Newman family from any outside scrutiny.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will weigh his options over the next few days and then make a move. He could urge Nikki or Victor to allow him to let Chelsea know what is going on, stating that keeping this type of secret would destroy their relationship.

Victor will not want Chelsea to know about his involvement with Chloe. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will tell Nick not to tell Chelsea because she has suffered enough. Nick believes that she should know how her husband died.

In the end, Chelsea will find out. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea’s world will be turned upside down and she won’t know who she can trust. It seems to imply that she discovers that Victor was involved with Chloe’s scheme. Will it cause her to question Nick’s loyalty to her?

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggests that Nick has proven over the years that he isn’t afraid to go up against his father. He believes that Chelsea deserves to know that Chloe was brought to Genoa City to help Victor frame Adam.

Nick’s biggest concern is his mother’s motives. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick worries that Nikki may try to convince the family to forgive Victor for his newest scandal. Nick tells his sister, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he isn’t sure if he can ever let this go. He believes this is truly “unforgivable.” Of course, Victoria isn’t so sure, and she believes that Victor may have had “his reasons” to do this to Adam.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will tell Nikki that she and the children will poison the grandkids against him. He worries that he won’t be able to see Christian and Connor anymore. Nikki assures him that is not the case.

When Chelsea learns of Victor’s scheme with Chloe, it pretty likely that his time with Connor will be cut off. The Young and the Restless fans, do you think the Newmans will forgive Victor? Who will tell Chelsea about Victor’s involvement with Chloe?

