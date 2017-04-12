Lala Kent Filming Secret ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff With Lisa Vanderpump [Report]

Lala Kent may be done with her hosting gig at SUR Restaurant, but according to a new report, she’s not done with television.

As the actress and singer continues to be targeted by rumors suggesting her boyfriend is married, Kent is allegedly preparing for her Bravo comeback with her former boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump.

“[Lala Kent] is supposed to be filming soon for Lisa Vanderpump’s new dog spin-off show,” an insider told Radar Online on April 12. “It’s because she and Lisa are friends, and Lisa actually feels sorry for Lala. She thinks she’s misunderstood and picked on by the Vanderpump crew.”

Lisa Vanderpump hired Lala Kent as a hostess at SUR Restaurant and shortly thereafter, Kent joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules for its fourth season.

“She’s taking [Lala Kent] under her wing and getting her to work her stuff out,” the source continued.

According to Radar Online, Lala Kent quit Vanderpump Rules midway through filming on Season 5 but ultimately chose to reunite with her co-stars in February for the taping of the reunion special.

Although Lala Kent was at odds with the majority of her co-stars throughout Season 5, mainly due to their comments about her allegedly married boyfriend, she actually made amends with several of her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, during the show. Lala Kent also left the door open when Andy Cohen asked her about coming back to the show, but according to Radar Online, she eventually decided it was best to leave the show behind.

As for the content of the allegedly upcoming spinoff starring Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent, the outlet claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was plotting her own series, which would follow her latest project with the Vanderpump Pets Foundation. While the potential new series has not been confirmed by Bravo, Radar Online said Vanderpump was hoping to use Lala Kent’s “penchant for drama.”

“Lisa is over all of the fighting going on with the [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] cast right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” a source explained. “Lisa is now in late-stage talks with the network executives about starting another spinoff reality show, focused on her new pet place.”

Lala Kent’s many fans and followers would certainly be thrilled to see her return to Bravo at some point, but so far, it’s hard to say what the future holds when it comes to Vanderpump’s alleged spinoff. That said, she may now be open to the idea of returning to Vanderpump Rules for its upcoming sixth season.

“It depends. I don’t know. It goes day to day… such a fresh wound. We just did the reunion. I’d have to sleep on it — for a few nights,” she explained of a potential Vanderpump Rules return while chatting with TooFab in March.

Lala Kent went on to dish on her time at the reunion.

“There were a lot of fences that were mended amongst the entire group, which is pretty amazing. I think people will be shocked to see the interaction between people that definitely used to hate each other… actually not want to stab each other for once,” she said.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the third installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special next Monday night, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]